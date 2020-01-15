IN THE WORKS Announced At The Duplex Cabaret Theatre This Saturday

Honeck-Moss Productions is proud to present "In The Works." This exciting series is an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.

In The Works is presented monthly and features three composers or composing teams, each presenting 20 minutes of new material. Sunday, Jan 19th at 9:30 pm features the works of composers: Alex Goldie Golden, Lauren Gundrum & Brandon Lambert, and Jason Weisinger. Hosted by: Thomas Honeck.



With performances by: Trevor Berger, Will Conard, Nicholas Del Prince, Julian Diaz-Granados, Ethan Hack-Chabot, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Justine Magnusson, Katie Oxman, Mukta Phatak, Daniel Sefik, Garrett Storm, and Melissa Weisbach.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum.

$5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works0119.





