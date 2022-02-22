IN THE SHADE Concert to be Presented at The Green Room 42

The new play with songs, In The Shade, written by Daniel Egger (book and lyrics) and Tom Laverack (music and additional lyrics) with music direction by Mark Ambrosino, will get a concert presentation at NYC's Green Room 42 on Friday, February 25 at 7 PM. Tickets are $19, $29, $39 and can be purchased by visiting TheGreenRoom42. For more information, visit InTheShadeMusical.com

A play with music in an intimate folk-rock style, In the Shade follows the interconnected lives of three women writers - Jean Stafford, Elizabeth Hardwick, and Caroline Blackwood. Each was married to the celebrated poet Robert Lowell. Lowell suffered severe bipolar disorder, with over a dozen significant hospitalizations, and his decision to write about his disorder made him a pioneer in the destigmatization of mental illness. In The Shade creates empathy as it explores what living with this kind of illness feels like, and what it means to love someone whose illness can dominate all else.

The concert will star Tom Laverack (Album: One Stop Past Your Destination), Courtney Bassett (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Pearl Rhein (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and Caroline Strange (Irish Rep's London Assurance).