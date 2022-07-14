I WISH Will Return to 54 Below With Sam Gravitte, Erin Davie, and More

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on August 8, 2022, at 9:30pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this August at 54 Below...

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent, Master Class) comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The seventh edition will as usual boast some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine.

I Wish originally premiered at 54 Below in summer 2019 as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming demand and excitement has now become an exciting concert series!

The August 2022 edition will again be hosted by Alexandra Silber and will feature Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl, Waitress), Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), Erin Davie (Diana, Side Show, A Little Night Music), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Ben Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof, TV Land's "Younger"), Thom Sesma (Disney's The Lion King, Miss Saigon) and Syndee Winters (Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton, Disney Princess - The Concert).

The evening will again be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, August 8th,, 2022, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.