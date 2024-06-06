I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - A Queer Retelling to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I Love You Because - A Queer Retelling will be presented at The Green Room 42 on Sunday August 25th and Monday August 26th at 7pm.

Colin Hanlon (Producer of Submissions Only and director of THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at The George Street Playhouse) will direct.

Step into the vibrant world of "I Love You Because," the Off Broadway musical that's been produced around the world--now with a modern, queer twist. Follow the journey of Austin Bennet, an aspiring greeting card writer, whose orderly world is upended by Marty Fitzwilliams, a free-spirited photographer--and fall in love with them and their misguided friends as they traverse the ups and downs of modern dating in New York City.

Their story unfolds with hilarious misunderstandings, heartfelt revelations, and unforgettable music, including the songs "Just Not Now" and "Even Though". "I Love You Because" is the must-see feel-good hit for anyone who believes in the magical chaos of falling in love.

