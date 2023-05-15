Humans Of New York Inspiration DETRA THOMAS Will Make 54 Below Debut May 18th

From Baptist Pastor's Wife to Viral Sensation to Cigar Smoking Cabaret Star...

By:
Detra Thomas achieved fame through the hugely popular series HUMANS OF NEW YORK. With a book published in 2013, a Facebook page, and a great deal of charity work completed, the photographic exploration of the citizens of Manhattan has helped bring Detra and her inspiring story to many people.

Once a submissive wife of a controlling Baptist pastor, Detra had to overcome a multitude of obstacles to live in a light that would allow her to box, smoke cigars, and sing the kind of music that she wants to sing. Now a New York woman of independence and musical storytelling artist, Detra Thomas has been creating her own shows around New York. This week, on May 18th, Detra Thomas will make her 54 Below debut.

After eight years of New York City residency, a number of solo shows around Brooklyn and Manhattan, and a one-woman play written and performed by herself at TaDa Theater, Ms. Thomas will bring her five-piece band to Broadway's Living Room for one night only in an evening of music and storytelling that takes the audience along on her compelling journey from oppression by marriage to living in the light of self-expression.

Detra Thomas recently offered a preview of her show in a press day at 54 Below and several photographic essays on Detra's fascinating story can be found on the Humans of New York Facebook page HERE.

For reservations for Detra Thomas at 54 Below on May 18th at 7 pm click HERE.

SHOW INFORMATION

Detra Thomas plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) May 18 at 7:00pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees). Premium seats are $90 ($100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Detra. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.



