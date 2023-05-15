Humans Of New York Inspiration DETRA THOMAS Will Make 54 Below Debut May 18th

Detra Thomas achieved fame through the hugely popular series HUMANS OF NEW YORK. With a book published in 2013, a Facebook page, and a great deal of charity work completed, the photographic exploration of the citizens of Manhattan has helped bring Detra and her inspiring story to many people.

Once a submissive wife of a controlling Baptist pastor, Detra had to overcome a multitude of obstacles to live in a light that would allow her to box, smoke cigars, and sing the kind of music that she wants to sing. Now a New York woman of independence and musical storytelling artist, Detra Thomas has been creating her own shows around New York. This week, on May 18th, Detra Thomas will make her 54 Below debut.

After eight years of New York City residency, a number of solo shows around Brooklyn and Manhattan, and a one-woman play written and performed by herself at TaDa Theater, Ms. Thomas will bring her five-piece band to Broadway's Living Room for one night only in an evening of music and storytelling that takes the audience along on her compelling journey from oppression by marriage to living in the light of self-expression.

Detra Thomas recently offered a preview of her show in a press day at 54 Below and several photographic essays on Detra's fascinating story can be found on the Humans of New York Facebook page HERE.

For reservations for Detra Thomas at 54 Below on May 18th at 7 pm click HERE.

SHOW INFORMATION

Detra Thomas plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) May 18 at 7:00pm.

