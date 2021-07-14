Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's Return Tribute To STAR TREK to be Presented at The Slipper Room in August

The mysterious Q has come back in time to find out who has framed him for the planetary garbage fire on earth that was 2020. Meanwhile, Captain Kirk has been stranded at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women for almost a year after a time travel excursion to whale watch landed him accidentally in the midst of the Covid Pandemic. Can Cherry Pitz help these intergalactic space guys and can they help her in return to book Lwaxana Troi as the closing act of this, the first back to live shows performance of Hotsy Totsy Burlesque!

Hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad, with performances by Perse Fanny, Luna Lee, Le Grand Chaton, Matt Knife and Brief Sweat. With Bimini Cricket, keeping everything neat and tidy and Rosey Cheeks warming up the crowd.

It has been a long and hard wait, but as live shows return to New York City, Hotsy Totsy will return to the stage with a brand new burlesque tribute to Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek! With nine different TV series, countless books, comic books and a movie franchise, Star Trek is one of the most beloved science fiction franchises in the world. Kirk, Spock and many of the other members of the Federation have visited them in the past few years, and they are glad to have them back.



Star Trek has been a cult phenomenon for decades. Created by Gene Roddenberry, the first television series, simply called Star Trek and now referred to as "The Original Series", debuted in 1966 and aired for three seasons on the television network NBC. It has been followed by an animated series, movies, and various other incarnations of Star Trek including Star Trek: The Next Generation, and most recently, Star Trek: Discovery, The Lower Decks and Picard. Hotsy Totsy is paying tribute to decades of amazing work with nothing but love and fondness.

14 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York and it's been a fabulous ride! They have played to often sold-out shows and their dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy often declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers they have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into their 15th year of tributing r favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward they press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful constory Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun! So join them for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

