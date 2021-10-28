Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Will Pay Tribute To The Films Of Bill Murray Next Month

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to the Films of Bill Murray at The Slipper Room on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating

For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com

Herman Bloom is trying to give the annual shareholders report, when he is interrupted by the ghost of Christmas past in the form of the house mother from the Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. Despite the fact that it is not Christmas, for an impromptu version of "This is your life" the problem is that it's not his life.....or is it?

Hosts: Cherry Pitz, Handsome Brad

Acts: Dutch Baby, Jennifer Kovacs, Matt Knife, Bitsy Brulee & Rosie Tulips

Gogo: Brief Sweat

Stage Kitten: Perse Fanny

From his early days as an original cast member in Saturday Night Live, to his performances in hit classic movies like Ghostbusters, Caddyshack, Groundhog Day and Rushmore, Bill Murray is an American Icon who is also known for showing up to crash bachelor parties and wedding photo shoots, stealing french fries from strangers plates, guest bartend at random restaurants and only accepting movie roles if you contact him via his 1-800 number. He certainly deserves a burlesque style tribute.

14 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun! So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!