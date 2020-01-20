Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents A Tribute To The Ladies Of Disney

Something is fishy in the Magic Kingdom, The Fairy GodMother (Cherry Pitz) has just received a cease and desist notice from all mighty powers that be (AKA Disney) saying that they own the rights to magic and that unless she pays royalties she is no longer legally allowed to grant wishes or magically influence situations. The end result is happy endings are falling apart and there is rumor of the kind of violence that one only sees in the Mandelorian. What will become of the happiest place on earth?

Hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad, with performances by Bimini Cricket, Le Grand Chaton, Minnie D'Moocha, Perse Fanny, Rosie Cheeks and Taradise, with Venatrix as Edna "E" Mode keeping everything neat and tidy and Gogo Gadget warming up the crowd as Aladdin.

In 1937 Disney released 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves' and a movie giant, franchise, etc. was born! Hotsy Totsy had such great success with our previous Disney tribute shows that they have become an annual tradition. We are pleased to be sending up Disney and it's princesses once again, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Over twelve years ago, Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark partnered up to produce Hotsy Totsy Burlesque and it's been a fabulous ride! We play to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy often declaring after each performance, "That was best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 12th year looking forward to the rhinestones, glitter and mayhem the next 10 years shall bring!

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and He Who Should Not Be Named! The ladies promise you beautiful, clothing-averse women, lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and flying underpants. So join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!





