Herb Alpert & Lani Hall To Perform At Café Carlyle, November 14-25

Café Carlyle has announced that legendary trumpeter, arranger and record producer Herb Alpert and Grammy-winning vocalist Lani Hall will perform a special engagement from November 14 – 25. There will be nine shows only; no performance on Thanksgiving.

This show, “An Evening with Herb Alpert & Lani Hall,” will run for 90 minutes with no intermission. Herb, Lani and their incredible band will perform an eclectic mix of American standards, Brazilian jazz, some Beatles, some classic Tijuana Brass & Brazil '66 songs as well as many surprises.

The shows are informal, as Herb loves to answer questions from the audience about his and Lani's music careers, A&M Records and the many iconic artists they have worked with over the past 50 years. The show features video screens that display hundreds of classic photos, videos and various memorabilia from Herb & Lani's music careers.

Tickets are available online via Click Here—Tuesday to Thursday: General Seating $120 per person / Premium Seating $170 / Bar Seating $95; Friday & Saturday: General Seating $150 per person / Premium Seating $200 / Bar Seating $120.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

