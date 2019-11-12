Helen Park, Composer of Broadway-Bound KPOP is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below with Guest Appearance by Ashley Park

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Helen Park In Concert on January 29th at 9:30-pm. Winner of the Lucille Lortel and Richard Rodgers Awards, and three-time Drama Desk-nominee, composer-lyricist Helen Park will share some of her newest tunes, as well as songs from her acclaimed Broadway-bound show KPOP, and other projects. The show will feature songs that are unapologetically K-pop and bilingual, as well as pop, jazz, and contemporary musical theater.

There will be special guest appearances from Broadway actors Ashley Park (Mean Girls - Tony Award® nomination), Jason Tam (If/Then, Be More Chill), Joomin Hwang (The Prom), John Yi and Jiho Kang. Music direction will be by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

Helen Park in Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 29th, 2020. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Korean-American composer and music producer Helen Park's music has been described as "perversely addictive" (New York Times) and "infectious" (Hollywood Reporter). Park is the first Asian composer or lyricist to win a Lucille Lortel Award and Three-time Drama Dest Nominated. Her recent work include KPOP, her Broadway-bound musical for which she wrote music and lyrics. The show's Off-Broadway run at Ars Nova enjoyed a sold-out, extended run and was the most nominated show of the 2017-2018 season. Currently, Park is writing songs for the upcoming Netflix animated musical feature Over the Moon directed by Academy Award winner Glen Keane, slated for a Fall 2020 global release.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi





