Heather Christie's LOVENOTES! to Debut at Symphony Space

LoveNotes! – the storytelling event created and hosted by author Heather Christie, based on her popular book of the same name – will be performed for three special Valentine’s Day weekend shows on Saturday, February 15 at New York’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space for its second annual engagement. Shows will be at 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 8:00 PM. In addition, the 8:00 PM show will be available as a livestream.



Just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, LoveNotes! is a one-of-a-kind storytelling event of memoir and music, in which real people share real stories about romantic love in all of its incarnations. The show reveals true stories of first love, last love, and all the love in between – tales from heartbreaking to heartwarming – in which Cupid has shot someone in the heart… and they have lived to tell the tale.



Storytellers for the New York performances include Shreya Ambatti, Bella Bader, Wanda Colón, Tony Crocamo, Kristina Kelley, Ronna Levy, Sergio Lockhart, Brian Lorio, Sandi Marx, Franklin Matthews, Phillip Palladino, Rita Plush, Holly Rutchik, Xuan Zhao, with music by Glen Roethal.



LoveNotes! debuted last year with a sold-out show Off-Broadway and has expanded to three performances this year. The book LoveNotes! – which is published by 71st Street Books, and available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and beyond – features true love stories, journal prompts, and puzzles. The LoveNotes! podcast will be launched later this year.



After a divorce and dating disappointment, Heather Christie found herself in a dark place, questioning whether love was real. Even so, there was a nudge from deep inside that urged her to look around and find the proof of what real love looked like. So she went on the search for evidence of love in other people’s stories. The poets, the dreamers, the lovers, and a lot of regular people answered her call. LoveNotes! was born.



Heather Christie

the creator of LoveNotes!, is the award-winning author of the Young Adult novel, What the Valley Knows, and the producer/director of the storytelling shows “Listen to Your Mother NYC” in addition to the LoveNotes! shows, books, and podcast. Her essays have been published both online and in print by Salon, Next Tribe, Writer’s Digest, Baltimore Style, Scary Mommy, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Grown & Flown, Baltimore Child, Parent.co, Her View from Home, the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, and The Lighter Side of Real Estate.



Her second Young Adult novel, The Lying Season, debuted as an Amazon #1 bestseller in Young Adult Soccer Fiction. Heather holds a BA in Literary Studies from the University of Texas, Dallas and an MFA in Creative Writing from Pine Manor College, Boston, MA. Heather is the CEO of SocRoc Soccer, voted “Manhattan’s Best Soccer Program for Kids,” and is an adjunct lecturer at the City University of New York. She lives in New York City, but a piece of her heart remains in her small hometown near Reading, PA.



LoveNotes! will be performed on Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 8:00 PM at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space. Leading up to the New York shows, there will also be LoveNotes! presentations in Indianapolis, IN (January 31, Ticket Link) and Chicago, IL (February 1, Ticket Link). Tickets to the New York shows are available HERE.

