Harold Arlen Will Be Celebrated at Jazz at Lincoln Center in October

The event will take place Sunday,  October 1st, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Harold Arlen Will Be Celebrated at Jazz at Lincoln Center in October

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with One for Harold Arlen on Sunday, October 1st at 5 PM and 7:30 PM  

 

One for Harold Arlen heats up the fall as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates the legendary tunes of Harold Arlen.  This Songbook Sundays swings the blues of Arlen classics like The Man that Got Away, Stormy Weather, That Old Black Magic, Come Rain or Come Shine and more.

 

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba, Broadway's stellar Allison Blackwell, with JALC rising star Georgia Heers.

 

Music director Ted Rosenthal leads a band of all-stars including Yasushi Nakamura on bass (Wynton Marsalis, Cecile McLorin Salvant), Jimmy Macbride on drums (Terrence Blanchard, Kenny Barron) and Alex De Lazzari on tenor saxophone (Dizzy's Club, the Blue Note).

 

With some breezy stories and fall in the air, its a swinging Sunday jam party at Dizzy's.

 

Ms. Winer said: “Fall is about fresh possibilities and also about gathering together in the warmth of community, great music, and joy.  We're grateful that every other month, our Songbook Sundays at Dizzy's has become that go-to, fun place to revel in all these things.”

 

Songbook Sundays is in its second year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller and Jerome Kern. It will continue with a celebration of Cy Coleman (November 19).  All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars.  Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience. 

 

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park. 

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

 

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $45/55, with student tickets available at $25.  There is a $21 food/drink minimum.

 




