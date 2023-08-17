Happy McPartlin Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES at 54 Below

Happy McPartlin joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series.

Happy McPartlin most recently spent 5 years as a principal standby for the Broadway company of COME FROM AWAY performing in the show for over a quarter of all performances. Happy made her Broadway debut with the short live HANDS ON A HARDBODY, and toured with the first national company of MEMPHIS, as well as HAIRSPRAY and THE FULL MONTY. Some favorite other roles include Diana in NEXT TO NORMAL (Houston regional premiere, BATA award for best actress), The Witch in INTO THE WOODS, Pennywise in URINETOWN, Jessica Cranshaw in CURTAINS at Papermill Playhouse and TUTS in Houston and attaining her lifelong dream of performing in LES MISERABLES (her favorite show since the age of 12!) at the world famous Ogunquit Playhouse. Happy is most proud of being a mommy to a wonderful 2nd grader, being a loving wife and being tenacious enough to keep at it in the crazy business of show!

Join us for Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Previously announced performed include Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia) and Amanda Jarufe.

Stay tuned for additional creative and casting annoucments, and follow the the fun on Instagram, @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.