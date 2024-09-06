HOUSE ON FIRE by Gretchen Cryer and Gracie Hyland to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Gretchen Cryer and Gracie Hyland's House On Fire, a staged concert of the new musical, on Sunday, September 15 at 7:00 PM. The evening is directed by DeMone Seraphin, with Jody Shelton serving as music director. In addition to Cryer and Hyland, the cast includes Kenita Miller (Once on This Island, For Colored Girls, The Color Purple), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked, The Queen of Versailles, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple Nat'l Tour, Five: The Parody Musical) and Tyley Ross (Miss Saigon, The Who's Tommy in Toronto). The band features Jody Shelton, who also provides orchestrations, on piano, Lee Nadal on bass, Joe Choroszewski on drums, and Leigh Stuart on cello.

Gretchen Cryer (Book, Music and Lyrics) is a playwright, lyricist, performer, and director best known for writing and starring in I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road – with music by Nancy Ford – which ran three years in New York City, a year in Los Angeles, a year in Chicago, and with performances around the world. It won the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Musical, Best Actress, and a Grammy nomination for the album. She has written numerous other shows with Nancy Ford: Now Is the Time for All Good Men (Lortel Theater), The Last Sweet Days of Isaac (Obie Award: Best Musical, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award), Shelter (Golden Theater), Hang On to the Good Times (Manhattan Theater Club), Eleanor (Williamstown workshop), The American Girls Revue (American Girls Place: Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles), and Circle of Friends (American Girl Place: Chicago and New York), Anne of Green Gables (Theaterworks USA), and Still Getting My Act Together (Laguna Playhouse). She is on the Dramatist Guild Council and is President Emeritus of the Dramatists Guild Foundation. Gretchen and Nancy were just awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Dramatists Guild. Gretchen teaches the workshop “Creating Your Own Solo Performance” and has helped dozens of solo artists develop their pieces and has directed many of their pieces. In 2019 and 2022, she won the Best Director award at the United Solo Festival, the largest solo festival in the world.

Gracie Hyland (Book, Music and Lyrics) is a NYC-based singer/songwriter, performer, and occasional roller-skater. Most recently, Gracie has been seen performing around NYC with The Satin Dollz, sharing her originals in some iconic venues, touring as a front/back-up vocalist with The Chiclettes, and has been collaborating on a musical with her iconic grandmother, Gretchen Cryer. You can also catch her on season three of “Claim to Fame,” hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

DeMone Seraphin (Director) is a director whose work has been seen Off-Broadway, internationally, and regionally. Most recent credits include Five Guys Named Moe at The Fulton Theatre, the regional premiere of Chicken and Biscuits at Virginia Rep Theatre, Topdog Underdog (Helen Hayes nomination for Outstanding Direction of a Play), The Gospel at Colonus, and How I Learned What I Learned at Avant Bard Theatre, where he serves as a Lead Producing Partner. Other directing credits include: the German premiere of August Wilson's Jitney, Once Uponzi Time: An American Scheme at The McCarter Theatre in association with Princeton's Triangle Club, the Off-Broadway revivals of Dutchman and Split Second, and the world premiere of The King, The Final Hours, an Elvis Presley musical.

Jody Shelton (Music Director) is a music producer, composer, director and musician based in New York City. He has contributed music and production to “Sesame Street” (HBO), “The President Show” (Comedy Central), and “The Break with Michelle Wolf” (Netflix), music and lyrics to 50 Shades! The Musical Parody and The Story of a Story (The Untold Story) (Jeff Award Nominee), and arrangements/orchestrations to Gretchen Cryer's House on Fire and The Village of Vale at Lincoln Center. Jody has produced music for the podcasts “Sunstorm,” “Thank You for Coming Out,” and “Peloton – Fitness Flipped,” and has served as musical director and director for many shows and theater companies including musical improv ensemble Baby Wants Candy, hip hop improv group North Coast and The Second City. Instagram @jodyland

Gretchen Cryer and Gracie Hyland's House on Fire will be performed on Sunday, September 15 at 7:00 PM at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $40-$70. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

