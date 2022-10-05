HOOK ME Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Meg Delacy, Max Patel, Hannah Kanter, Vaibu Mohan and Erin McMillen in HOOK ME on October 20th at 9:30pm.

Janey & Bela are diving headfirst into the drama-filled world of teenage songwriters with their new musical HOOK ME.

Hook Me follows the hook-ups, breakups, and makeups that come with a summer spent at an exclusive songwriting camp, as a group of young writers navigate the real-life romantic entanglements that inspire their work. Join us as we pull back the curtain on the songwriting process and offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what really goes on beyond the song.

Pop musical storytellers Janey & Bela are thrilled to return to 54 Below after their first musical - REAL PEOPLE THINGS, which explored falling in love on the internet during the pandemic. Janey & Bela look forward to sharing this special sneak preview of Hook Me and welcome the 54 Below audience along for the journey of their next musical project.

Meg Delacy, Max Patel, Hannah Kanter, Vaibu Mohan and Erin McMillen will perform in HOOK ME at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 20th. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.