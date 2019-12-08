HOLLY JOLLY DOLLY JAMBOREE Tribute Comes to Bedlam

Article Pixel Dec. 8, 2019  

HOLLY JOLLY DOLLY JAMBOREE Tribute Comes to BedlamDamn The Light Productions (Mike Greko/ MaryAnne Piccolo) presents a "Holly Jolly DOLLY Jamboree," a live music tribute and variety show celebrating the iconic queen of country Dolly Parton. Hosted by downtown doll Georgie Girl and is featuring NYC's premiere DOLLY tribute artist Emma Craig. Guest performers include Shannon Conley (Broadway's HEDWIG, Super Sonic Blonde), Allison Guinn (Broadway's HAIR, On The Town) and her magical autoharp, Amber Martin (Bathhouse Bette, AM GOLD), Danielle Tyler, Kyle Genn and more! Get ready for a night of music, trivia, prizes, and a "Best Dressed Dolly" contest. Daniel Nardicio and Amber Martin's "SHE-HAW" dance party to follow until late.

Doors 7:00PM
Show 7:30PM

Advance Tickets $10
Door Entrance $20

BEDLAM
40 AVENUE C
NYC 10009

TICKET LINK: https://hollyjollydolly.brownpapertickets.com/?fbclid=IwAR06TaLXrlVmbnB2OePHqn699H7qqO3lR73S7W5Kbfcn_SqGJPP52yN1oNg



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Leslie Ishii Named Perseverance Theatre Artistic Director
  • Final Week To Submit Nominations For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Perseverance Theatre Hosts World Premiere of DEVILFISH