HOLLY JOLLY DOLLY JAMBOREE Tribute Comes to Bedlam

Damn The Light Productions (Mike Greko/ MaryAnne Piccolo) presents a "Holly Jolly DOLLY Jamboree," a live music tribute and variety show celebrating the iconic queen of country Dolly Parton. Hosted by downtown doll Georgie Girl and is featuring NYC's premiere DOLLY tribute artist Emma Craig. Guest performers include Shannon Conley (Broadway's HEDWIG, Super Sonic Blonde), Allison Guinn (Broadway's HAIR, On The Town) and her magical autoharp, Amber Martin (Bathhouse Bette, AM GOLD), Danielle Tyler, Kyle Genn and more! Get ready for a night of music, trivia, prizes, and a "Best Dressed Dolly" contest. Daniel Nardicio and Amber Martin's "SHE-HAW" dance party to follow until late.

Doors 7:00PM

Show 7:30PM

Advance Tickets $10

Door Entrance $20

BEDLAM

40 AVENUE C

NYC 10009

TICKET LINK: https://hollyjollydolly.brownpapertickets.com/?fbclid=IwAR06TaLXrlVmbnB2OePHqn699H7qqO3lR73S7W5Kbfcn_SqGJPP52yN1oNg





