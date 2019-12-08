HOLLY JOLLY DOLLY JAMBOREE Tribute Comes to Bedlam
Damn The Light Productions (Mike Greko/ MaryAnne Piccolo) presents a "Holly Jolly DOLLY Jamboree," a live music tribute and variety show celebrating the iconic queen of country Dolly Parton. Hosted by downtown doll Georgie Girl and is featuring NYC's premiere DOLLY tribute artist Emma Craig. Guest performers include Shannon Conley (Broadway's HEDWIG, Super Sonic Blonde), Allison Guinn (Broadway's HAIR, On The Town) and her magical autoharp, Amber Martin (Bathhouse Bette, AM GOLD), Danielle Tyler, Kyle Genn and more! Get ready for a night of music, trivia, prizes, and a "Best Dressed Dolly" contest. Daniel Nardicio and Amber Martin's "SHE-HAW" dance party to follow until late.
Doors 7:00PM
Show 7:30PM
Advance Tickets $10
Door Entrance $20
BEDLAM
40 AVENUE C
NYC 10009
TICKET LINK: https://hollyjollydolly.brownpapertickets.com/?fbclid=IwAR06TaLXrlVmbnB2OePHqn699H7qqO3lR73S7W5Kbfcn_SqGJPP52yN1oNg