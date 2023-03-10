Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HANDS ON A HARDBODY Cast to Reunite for 10th Anniversary at 54 Below

Join members of the original cast as they reunite to sing through Amanda Green and Trey Anastasio's soulful, sincere Tony-nominated score.Â 

Mar. 10, 2023 Â 

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony AwardsÂ® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome the original cast of Hands on A Hardbody on June 6th at 7:00pm & 9:30pm, as they reunite for the musical's 10th anniversary. For more information, visit 54below.com/Hardbody.

It's been ten years since Hands on a Hardbody, with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright, drove its way into our hearts, and we're thrilled to celebrate one full decade of this incredible new musical. Join members of the original cast as they reunite to sing through Amanda Green and Trey Anastasio's soulful, sincere Tony-nominated score.

Produced by Amanda Green and Doug Wright, and hosted by Amanda Green.

Featuring Allison Case, Kristoffer Cusick, Sam Gravitte, David Larsen, Tamika Lawrence, Kathleen Monteleone, Mary Gordon Murray, Jim Newman, Connie Ray, Jon Rua, Bart Shatto, Dale Soules, Jacob Ming-Trent, Scott Wakefield, and more stars to be announced!

Directed by Johanna McKeon, with musical direction by James Sampliner and stage management by Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Hands on A Hardbody 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 6th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. There is a $50-$60 cover charge ($62-$67.50 with fees). Premium seats are $90-$95 ($100.50-$106 with fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Hardbody. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Belowâ€¯was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also newâ€¯materialâ€¯intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers.â€¯For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.â€¯ It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.â€¯

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDSÂ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.â€¯It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony AwardÂ®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information atâ€¯54below.com.




