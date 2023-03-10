HANDS ON A HARDBODY Cast to Reunite for 10th Anniversary at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony AwardsÂ® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome the original cast of Hands on A Hardbody on June 6th at 7:00pm & 9:30pm, as they reunite for the musical's 10th anniversary. For more information, visit 54below.com/Hardbody.

It's been ten years since Hands on a Hardbody, with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright, drove its way into our hearts, and we're thrilled to celebrate one full decade of this incredible new musical. Join members of the original cast as they reunite to sing through Amanda Green and Trey Anastasio's soulful, sincere Tony-nominated score.

Produced by Amanda Green and Doug Wright, and hosted by Amanda Green.

Featuring Allison Case, Kristoffer Cusick, Sam Gravitte, David Larsen, Tamika Lawrence, Kathleen Monteleone, Mary Gordon Murray, Jim Newman, Connie Ray, Jon Rua, Bart Shatto, Dale Soules, Jacob Ming-Trent, Scott Wakefield, and more stars to be announced!

Directed by Johanna McKeon, with musical direction by James Sampliner and stage management by Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Hands on A Hardbody 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 6th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. There is a $50-$60 cover charge ($62-$67.50 with fees). Premium seats are $90-$95 ($100.50-$106 with fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Hardbody. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

