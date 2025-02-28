H-O-T-T-O-4-O ​Julianne B. Merrill and Friends Celebrate 40 is Coming to The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present the fun celebration of H–O-T-T–O-4-O, created and organized by Julianne B. Merrill. This charity show celebrates and roasts turning the big 4-0 for a good cause. It will play a one-night engagement on Wednesday, March 5th, at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42. $20 tickets are available at this link.



Celebrate your favorite sparkly Broadway MD/Programmer/Unicorn Extraordinaire as Julianne turns the big 4-0! Hosted (and roasted) by bestie Andrew Ritenour, the evening will feature surprise performances, a killer band, and the Maestra herself behind the keys. The evening will benefit the Indiana Youth Group (IYG), a program for LGBTQ+ young people. Wear your best sparkly attire, and get ready to toast (and maybe even roast) Julianne as she enters this new decade.



“This show is a joyful celebration of authenticity amid scary and chaotic times,” says Merrill. Kristen Goodman directs the show. The production stars Julianne B. Merrill, Antwayn Hopper (A Strange Loop), Leenya Rideout (War Horse), Casey Jame Shuler, Ann Klein, Andrea Prestinario, Randy Cohen, Trent Jeffords, Sarah Smith, Sean Segerstrom, Sandy Sahar Gooen, Kristen Goodman, and Sarah Goodman.



The show features a Broadway band featuring Ashley Baier (Drums), James Rusczyn (Bass), Will Shishmanian (Guitar), Minerva Johnson (Trumpet), Heather Ewer (Tuba), and Stephanie Young (Trombone). ​



H-O-T-TO-4-O ​ is on Wednesday, March 5 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $20 and are now available online. Running Time: 75 minutes

