Green Room 42 to Host DANCERS WHO SING Cabaret in July

The Dancers Who Sing Cabaret gears up for its fourth edition on July 9th at The Green Room 42.

The Dancer's Who Sing Cabaret was born out of a mission to celebrate the multifaceted nature of New York City dancers. Created to showcase the voices of the NYC dance community, The Dancers Who Sing Cabaret provides a platform for dancers to showcase their incredible vocal talent.

Created and produced by Viktoria Chiappa, with music direction by Kenneth Gartman, the fourth iteration of the cabaret will feature; Bethany Anderson, Laura Aronoff, Amelia Burkhardt, Viktoria Chiappa, Jonte Jaurel Culpepper, Kelly Ann Coyle, Galen Donovan, Nathan Fister, Nigel Hall, Reghan Mayo, Abby Miller, Haley Ostir, Evelyn Peterson, Olivia Schuh and Jillian Wessel.

For more information, visit the button below.

