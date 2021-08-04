Gizel Jimenez, Andrew Kober, Sean Allan Krill, Heath Saunders, Jane Bruce and More Will Join Writer Zack Zadek at Feinstein's/54 Below

NEW YORK, NY-FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Zack Zadek: On We Go, a rare set of concerts by one of the most exciting new writers in musical theatre, Zack Zadek.

Zack was the recipient of the Weston New Musical Award and is a two-time MacDowell Fellow, UCross Fellow, DGF Fellow, Orchard Project Greenhouse Member, currently under commission by Ars Nova, Arena Stage, Mike Bosner Productions, and signed to Warner/Chappell Music. Zack will celebrate the return of live music with a set of never-before-heard songs from his musicals in development, intimately performed with a full band and special guests. Ellie Heyman directs. Valerie Novakoff produces.

The August 14th concert will feature Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Gizel Jiménez (Wicked), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Sunday in the Park with George), Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill, Mamma Mia!), Jared Loftin (Gigantic), Alexis Molnar (Dear Evan Hansen), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), and more. The stage manager is Dezi Tibbs. Music preparation by Danielle Gimbal.

Zadek will lead the band featuring Justin Goldner (Dear Evan Hansen), Hillary Hawke (Oklahoma!), Dillon Kondor (Dear Evan Hansen), and Zach Mullings (Dear Evan Hansen).

A second date in September will feature a line-up to be announced in the coming weeks.

Zack Zadek statement: "The past year and a half has been remarkably trying for all of us, both in and out of the theatre. The chance to actually be in the same space with my favorite performers, making music and telling stories, is the singular thing I've been looking forward to most through it all. This is brand new music, I'm truly excited to share it."

Zack Zadek: On We Go plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 14, 2021. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/onwego. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are

only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Zack Zadek is a Brooklyn-based musical theatre writer. He is a two time MacDowell Fellow, UCross Fellow, VCCA Fellow, Dramatist Guild Foundation Fellow, SPACE on Ryder Farm resident, and was named by Playbill as "a contemporary writer you should know". Zack won the Weston New Musical Award for his book, music, and lyrics to DEATHLESS (dir. Tina Landau) which was produced at Goodspeed Musicals. His work has been developed and presented at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Signature Theatre, Roundabout, The 5th Avenue Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, The Playwright's Center, The Lark, Vineyard Arts Project, Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Mitten Lab, Johnny Mercer Writers Colony, NYMF, and in the UK at The London Theatre Workshop and Edinburgh Fringe. Zack received the inaugural New Voices award from Disney/NMI and is a three time Kleban Prize finalist, three time Jonathan Larson Grant finalist, and is a founding member of Musical Theatre Factory. He currently holds commissions from Mike Bosner, Arena Stage, and Ars Nova/Jill Furman and is a writer-in-residence at The Orchard Project Greenhouse, The Civilians, and Ars Nova.

Ellie Heyman is a director of theater, film and mixed media. Recent credits include: The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels in America featuring Glenn Close and Brian Tyree Henry (Drama League Nominated; NYT Best of 2020); Eschaton; The Traveling Imaginary with Julian Koster (Neutral Milk Hotel) rated "Top 5 shows of the year" by NPR; music-fiction podcast The Orbiting Human Circus (Of the Air) featuring Tim Robbins and John Cameron Mitchell, rated #1 on Apple Podcasts and downloaded over 5 million times, and the "cult classic" Dreamboy (Night Vale Presents). She is currently developing film projects with Rachel Bonds and Tony Kushner. She is a graduate of Northwestern University and Boston University, and a Drama League and WP Theater Time Warner Directing Fellow Alumni. ellieheyman.com