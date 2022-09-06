Gerrilyn Sohn to Return to Don't Tell Mama With IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

On the walls of Joe Allen, you will find some of The Great White Way's biggest flops. Gerrilyn Sohn will be paying tribute to some of these legendary theatrical misses.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Gerrilyn Sohn will return to Don't Tell Mama for her new show "If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems" on September 15, 2022 at 7pm and October 1, 2022 at 4pm (343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788). Directed by Lennie Watts, with Musical Director Steven Ray Watkins and Marco Panascia on Bass.

Joe Allen's has been a favorite spot for theater folk and fans since 1965. On any given night you can spot some of Broadway's brightest stars scattered throughout, but on the walls, you will find some of The Great White Way's biggest flops. Gerrilyn Sohn will be paying tribute to some of these legendary theatrical misses. With music from "Merrily We Roll Along" and "Legs Diamond" (prominently featured on the wall) to other hidden gems from shows that should be on the wall, Gerrilyn proves that you can't always judge a book by its cover, or a Broadway show by its critical success!

2020 MAC Award Nominee Best Debut Show
2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Nominee Best Debut Show

"If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems" Thursday, September 15th at 7pm and Saturday, October 1st at 4pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. For reservations, call 212-757-0788. There is a $20 cover charge ($15 for members of MAC) and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks per person.) Cash only. For reservations online, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195101®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


