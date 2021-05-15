Gerianne Perez, Katie Grober, Leila Rose Gross, and More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back for a second year with Concert #14 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday, May 15th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

ANNOUNCEMENT: Rising Talent Magazine will be confusing the concerts through the Summer and last monthly concert will be in August 2021.

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of singers and performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

The event will include performances from:

Alondra Martinez

@Alondra151 (11AM EST)

(Singer)

@JackieBrubaker (1PM EST)

(Singer)

Alyssa Kim

@Official.AlyssaKim (1:15PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

Hannah Jewel Kohn

@HannahJewelKohn (1:30PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

Kaitlyn Davis

@KaitlynNicole_Davis (2:30PM EST)

(Phantom National Tour)

Leila Rose Gross

@LeilaRoseGross (3PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

@Azra.Anna (3:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Shiloh Verrico

@ShilohLovesToSing (3:30PM EST)

(Country Comfort Netflix)

David Socolar

@DavidSocolar (4:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Gerianne Perez

@Gerianne.Perez (4:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

(In Transit Broadway)

Courtney Iventosch

@CourtneyIventosch (5PM EST)

(Wicked Broadway)

(Something Rotten Broadway)

Paulina Yeung

@PaulinaNastasha (5:15PM EST)

(The King And I National Tour)

Katie Grober

@KatieGroberOfficial (5:30PM EST)

(Waitress Broadway)

@WinnieGroberOfficial (5:30PM EST)

(Singer)

Lyla Digrazia (8PM EST)

@LylaFoxx

(Singer)

Eva Carreon (8:30PM EST)

@CarreonKidsAdventures

(Waitress National Tour)