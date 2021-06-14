George Salazar, Joe Iconis and More Will Perform This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will reopen after a fifteen-month shutdown. The opening weekend features some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

June 17, 18, 20, 22, 23 & 24 At 7:00 Pm

George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite to reopen Feinstein's/54 Below with a revamped sequel to their cabaret act, Two-Player Game! Following the Broadway run of Be More Chill and the release of Two-Player Game as a live album, George Salazar and Joe Iconis return to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand.

Salazar, the Lortel Award-winning actor known for Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, Godspell, tick, tick...BOOM!, and most recently The Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors joins with Iconis, the Tony-Award nominated musical theatre writer known for Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation, The Black Suits, and his songs for "Smash" for an intimate yet mind-melding concert you'll never forget!

Join in at Feinstein's/54 Below for a rock-and-roll evening of hilarious characters, soaring vocals, and the unstoppable energy of two artists ready to make their return to audiences at Broadway's Supper Club...Awesome party. I'm so glad I came.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Shakina Nayfack: Whatever Gets You Through It

June 17 At 9:45 Pm

You've seen her crack jokes on NBC's "Connecting..." and Hulu's "Difficult People," and watched her melt hearts in Amazon's "Transparent Musicale Finale." Time Out New York calls Shakina Nayfack "indomitable" and BroadwayWorld praises her "overwhelming generosity of spirit" as a "trailblazer on the nightclub stages of New York." Continuing the tradition of her previous solo cabarets One Woman Show, Post-Op, and Manifest Pussy, join Shakina as she shares (mostly) unheard songs and stories that honor the heart's hard work of keeping faith and reawakening relationships, including a sneak peek at her new musical collaboration with Ashley Robinson (Brokeback Mountain) and Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody's Talking About Jamie). Music directed by Jacob Yates, with special guest Lauren Marcus.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

June 18 At 9:45 Pm

Acclaimed retro-pop singer/songwriter Lauren Marcus and her illustrious band of New York City musicians make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut this summer. A set of wholly original tunes inspired by the effervescent melody of 1960s pop, the lyrical poetry of 1970s troubadours, and the electric edge of contemporary indie rock, Lauren's sound is at once a throwback and completely forward-thinking. Lauren is well-known to theater audiences for her performances as Amy in Company (Barrington Stage Company), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Pittsburgh Public Theater), and Brooke in Be More Chill (Broadway), but this? This is a whole 'nother side of the gal. After delighting audiences with several Rockwood Music Hall residencies over the past few years, Lauren and her boys are thrilled to be bringing their downtown spirit up a ways to 54th Street.



$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nicole Henry: Feeling Good!

June 19 & 27 At 7:00 Pm

Award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry follows up her Cabaret Award nominated show I Wanna Dance with Somebody with a fresh and reviving lineup of tunes to celebrate her new single release, "Feeling Good." Songs from Broadway, jazz standards and 1980s and 90s pop take you on a journey through life, love, self-discovery and acceptance-it's a new dawn, a new day, a new world, a bold world!



$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Larry Owens' Sondheimia

June 19 & July 9 & 31 At 9:45 Pm

Sondheimia: it's a state of mind. In this intimately curated cabaret, multi-award-winning musical theatre actor Larry Owens explores time, love, and ambition through the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim. Music direction and supervision by Josh Kight.

Larry Owens was most recently seen in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop for which he received a Drama League nomination and the Obie, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards. His television credits include "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Betty" (HBO), "Dash and Lily" (Netflix) and the upcoming seasons of "Modern Love" (Amazon), "Life and Beth" (Hulu), and animated voices for "Fairfax" (Amazon) and "Harley Quinn" (HBO Max).

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Our New York Renaissance! A Celebration In Song!

June 20 & July 3 At 9:45 Pm

The culmination of our re-opening weekend is brought to us by New York City impresario Scott Siegel, who has been responsible for more than 100 sold-out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below. With Scott's handpicked cast of Broadway and nightclub stars, we will celebrate, in music, all things New York, putting a punctuation mark on our highly emotional return. The weekend will end with an evening of exciting performances of famous songs that reflect the resilience of New Yorkers, the greatness of this City, and the power of music to move and inspire. Written, produced, and directed by Scott Siegel, this will be a sensational concert event that will leave you cheering!

Featuring: Farah Alvin, Danny Gardner, Brian Charles Rooney, and more!

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 100 guests for shows through August 31, 2021. Tickets for all shows through this date will be sold in pods of 2, 3, 4, or 6 tickets. Unaffiliated parties will not be seated at the same table. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.