Garrett Turner, Lauren Marcus & More to Star in THE OLDENBURG SUITE in Concert

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The Oldenburg Suite in concert on April 13th, 2022, back by popular demand. The New York Musical Festival award-winning musical, book & lyrics by James Feinberg and music by Matthew Dylan Rose, will star new and returning performers alike, featuring Garrett Turner (Thoughts of a Colored Man), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Austin Ku (Soft Power), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amélie), Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo), Morgan Higgins and Bryan Freedman (The Oldenburg Suite).

The concert will feature music direction by Matthew Berzon (MJ: The Musical; Broadbend, Arkansas), direction by Jen Wineman (Dogman: The Musical, The Erotic Diary of Anne Frank), and new arrangements by Matthew Dylan Rose. The band will include Matthew Berzon on piano, Benjamin Samuelson (Wicked) on guitar, Skyler Fortgang on drums, Andres Ayola on reeds, and Aamir Juman on bass.

The Oldenburg Suite is the story of three Americans - immigrants all - who in their own unique ways made incredible contributions to modern art. In 1969, Claes Oldenburg, prominent sculptor and the intellectual father of Pop art, is feeling trapped and past his prime. His brother, Richard, is a publishing executive tempted by a once-in-a-lifetime offer from the Museum of Modern Art. And the Dutch art historian Coosje Van Bruggen, destined to share a transformative connection with Claes, is desperate to become an artist in her own right. Over the following decade, Claes, Richard, and Coosje will explore and redefine what it means to be an artist - the slippery balance of control, connection, and reinvention that obsesses and consumes so many of us.

The concert will include a selection of existing songs from the show plus samples of the newly revamped and expanded score. Previously, The Oldenburg Suite won the award for Best Concert Presentation at New York Musical Festival in 2019 following a sold-out run and was workshopped at Montclair State University in January of 2020. Most recently, The Oldenburg Suite was presented at Feinstein's/54 Below this past January.

The Oldenburg Suite plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 13th, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

