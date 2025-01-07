Gabrielle Ruiz, Julia Estrada & More to Perform MANUEL VS THE STATUE OF LIBERTY at The Triad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the release of the Studio Cast Recording of the hit Off-Broadway musical, Manuel Vs the Statue of Liberty, the cast and creative team are putting on a show on Sunday Jan 19th at the Triad Theatre on 72nd st!

Music directed by Jeremy Gussin, who also produced the Studio Cast Recording, the show features songs from the album along with other favorites by musical theatre writers David Davila and Noemi de la Puente who wrote the award-winning musical comedy. The concert features members of the Studio Cast along with stars of Broadway and the New York Cabaret scene including Gabrielle Ruiz (In the Heights, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Diego Andres Rodriguez (Sunset Blvd), Julia Estrada (Hamilton), Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), Charles Barksdale (Sister Act), Danny Borba (Bright Star), Kevin Gwinn, Saul Nache, Caroline Santiago Turner, Jonah Mayor, Lauren Henriques, Tislam Swift, Hanako Walrath, and more.

The much buzzed about musical comedy, Manuel Vs the Statue of Liberty features book and lyrics by Noemi de la Puente and music and lyrics by David Davila. It originally played a sold-out, extended run at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at Signature Center as part of NYMF and has been developed with Pregones / the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, The New York Musical Festival, Musical Theatre Factory, the PlayGround Experiment, Dramatic Question Theatre, Princeton University, Gallery Players Brooklyn, the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, and Constellation Stage and Screen.

Produced and music directed by Jeremy Gussin, the concept album features an all-star roster of Broadway talent including Gabrielle Ruiz, Julia Estrada, Florencia Cuenca, Kevin Gwinn, Martin Ramirez Jr, and Haley Guerra - with additional vocals by Davila, Gussin, and Abigail Bilson.

The album also features four karaoke tracks of popular audition songs from Manuel Vs the Statue of Liberty, so singers of any age can join in the fun!

Manuel Vs the Statue of Liberty tells the story of Manuel, a dreamer who's as American as Taco Salad and student debt, but if he wants to go to college himself he'll have to risk coming out as an undocumented immigrant. That could be extra tricky now that new immigration reform laws require all so-called-illegal immigrants to fight the Statue of Liberty (a genderqueer rock n' roll version of the American icon) in a real life high stakes boxing match for their green-cards. Is Manuel brave enough or even crazy enough to take on the two-hundred and twenty-five ton mammoth of copper and steel? This raucous musical comedy leaps from Latin rhythms to rap and hip-hop to glam rock to soaring Broadway ballads as our hero navigates a treacherous world where any stranger could become an enemy, and even baby Jesus can be deported.

