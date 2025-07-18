GROUP THERAPY WITH ZACK KRAJNYAK & FRIENDS to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present Group Therapy with Zack Krajnyak & Friends on Monday, July 28th at 7 PM. New York Innovative Theatre Award winner Zack Krajnyak is back at The Green Room 42 with a concert celebrating and processing life in this chaotic, mind-bending reality we share with love and gratitude - all with some talented people he's met along the way.

Featuring reimagined and acoustic Broadway tunes and pop hits, Zack will duet his way through the program with the help of childhood friends, college buddies, former cast mates, and loved ones for one night only. Get ready for funky covers, moody mashups, and Zack's signature "sincerity and emotion" (Neal Zoren, Delco Times) as he spreads some love in this warm hug of a show.

Featuring: Nayeli Abrego, Gillian Bell, Jessica DeMaria, Tess Marshall, George Slotin, Heather Stinson, Andreas Wyder, & More! Music Director & Piano: Aidan S. Wells, Guitar: Ben Fortunato, Bass: Magda Kress, Cello: Elmo Zapp

About Zack Krajnyak

Zack Krajnyak is an award-winning actor, singer, performer, musician, and voice teacher based in New York City. Hailing from Central Pennsylvania, Zack first came to the city to study at New York University, where he graduated with honors with a degree in Vocal Performance with an Emphasis in Musical Theatre.​ Credits include: Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight, Sam in Ghost the Musical, Sparky in Forever Plaid (The Media Theatre), Anthony in Sweeney Todd, Lysander in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sondheim On Sondheim (Theater 2020), Demetrius in Titus Andronicus (Hudson Warehouse), and Luke in the upcoming film Keyz. Zack is a self-described nerd, a dog dad to two cocker spaniels, and an enthusiastic amateur baker. Zack teaches privately and through the historic New York City Center.