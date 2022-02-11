GRAMMY-Nominated Pianist, Composer And Scholar Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol Announces Performance At Joe's Pub

Celebrated pianist, composer and noted scholar Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol will celebrate his record An Elegant Ritual with an upcoming performance at Joe's Pub in New York City on February 18th. Released last July via the DÜNYA label, An Elegant Ritual deepens Sanlıkol's singular approach to melding the sonorities of Turkish music with contemporary jazz language, striking a distinct balance between tradition and innovation.

Sanlıkol's record, his first-ever trio recording, synergizes the concept of the classic piano trio with his own musical paradigm which draws from a diverse array of worldly and spiritual inspirations. The set transcends the typical piano trio format with the addition of Sanlıkol's expressive vocalizations and captivating performance on the ney (a traditional end-blown flute that figures prominently in Middle Eastern music) alongside James Heazlewood-Dale on acoustic bass and George Lernis on drums, gongs and bendir (a wooden-framed drum typical in the music of the Middle East). Since its release last year, critics have distinguished An Elegant Ritual as a rarity:

An Elegant Ritual both pushes musical boundaries yet remains loyal to the jazz piano trio tradition in reverence to its rich history and craftsmanship. In this spirit, the entire album was recorded live devoid of overdubs or special effects. Pieces like "Invitation" - which is the only standard present - and "Lost Inside" invoke the piano trio aesthetic by keeping with the traditional jazz instrumentation, with no extra instruments added or Turkish/world music influences explicitly heard.

A masterwork of sonancy and cultural interchange, An Elegant Ritual is "an awakening", New York Times Best Selling author Kabir Sehgal proclaims. "From the first notes, you know that you're in for an adventure, not just one that spans East and West. But that of a cognitive leap towards what music can be."

Tickets for Sanlıkol's upcoming performance can be purchased here.