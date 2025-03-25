GOTTA SING With Kenneth Gartman Comes To The Green Room 42 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present “Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” on Saturday, March 29th at 1:00 pm. Host and Music Director Kenneth Gartman shines a light on some of NYC's best musical theatre talent each month in a cabaret series - Gotta Sing.

You may have seen these top notch performers at a Regional Theatre, Off-Broadway or on Broadway, but now you get to see them up close and personal as solo artists sharing a variety of musical styles connected to their own personal stories as solo artists.

Featuring: Elise Frances Daniells, Liam Driscoll, Isabel Lagana, Alexa Racioppi, Stefanie Richardson, Ben Sears, Max Smaretsky, Brian Weeks and Kenneth Gartman

“Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” plays at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, March 29th at 1:00 pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.GottaSingKGNYC.com and at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Kenneth Gartman (Host and Music Director) is a New York City based Singer, Pianist, Vocal Coach, Music Director, Director and Producer. As an actor and singer Gartman toured with the Broadway national tour of “The Music Man”, internationally on the Live BBC Broadcast of “Simply Sondheim”, and throughout Ireland in “A New York Songbook: Way Off Broadway”. He released his debut solo album “We Need a Little Christmas” in 2020. As a Music Director his passion is new musical theatre works, concerts and cabarets - Inner Voices III: Arlington (Off-Broadway); Madame Clicquot (Studio Cast Recording and upcoming production); The White City, Broadcast and The ToyMaker (Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference); Numerous readings, cast recordings, demos, cabaret workshops, cabaret shows, benefits, awards presentations and concerts. KennethGartman.com @kenneth_gartman

Elise Frances Daniells is a classically trained crossover opera and musical theatre artist, loving both worlds equally. Previous credits include: U/S Josephine Baker (Off-Broadway's Harmony: A New Musical), Squeak (The Color Purple), Janelle Woods (Beautiful), Chiffon (Little Shop of Horrors), Lorrell (Dreamgirls), and Soprano/Featured Dancer (Carmen with AZ Opera). Representation: Pantera/Murphy The Agency. IG: @elisedaniellsmusic

Liam Driscoll recently moved to New York City after touring the country with Super Freak, the Rick James musical. He is the writer of See You Next Tuesday, the musical short film with a cast of Broadway performers that will play in the 2026 NYC Film Festival Circuit. He is grateful to his parents for encouraging him to develop his musical talents and not become a plumber, or something. @liamdrisc

Isabel Lagana is an actor, director, choreographer and writer. Most recent performance credits: “Sunday in the Park with George (Freida), “Always… Patsy Cline” (Patsy), “Singin' in the Rain” (Kathy) and “Something Rotten” (Bea). Her short film “Eloise,”(Next Stop Creatives) is in post-production. Thrilled to be joining Kenneth's “Gotta Sing!” family! @isabelclagana

Alexa Racioppi is honored to be joining the legacy that is Kenneth Gartman's Gotta Sing! Some favorite credits include, Cats (first national tour); On Your Feet!; Beauty and the Beast (Paper Mill Playhouse); A Chorus Line (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park); West Side Story (The Marriott Theatre). Big thanks to Kenneth for producing great shows and being an all around top-notch human being! @alexaracioppi InterimDance.org

Stefanie Richardson is a NYC based singer, dancer, and actress. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, she attended Emerson College where she got her BFA in Musical Theater. Previous credits include Cabaret (Fraulein Kost), Fugitive Songs (Karen), Three Romances for the Unwell and Otherwise (U/S Clara). @steff.sierra

Ben Sears (he/him): Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll. Nat'l Tours: CATS (1st Nat'l, Mungojerrie), A Bronx Tale. Select Regional Credits: PCLO, KC Starlight, The Rev, The Lex, Goodspeed, CV Rep. Ben is the Managing Director of Interim Dance Collective. @bensears__

Max Smaretsky is a NYC Actor Originally from Cleveland, Ohio. Max has Worked as a lead vocalist on Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Some favorite theatrical credits are Bob Gaudio In Jersey Boys (Milton Theatre), Kodaly in She Loves Me (New London Barn Playhouse), Thomas Mara in Miracle on 34th Street (Wagon Wheel). Max would love to thank his family, friends, team at BWA, and Kenneth for having him! @maxsmaretsky20

Brian Weeks is delighted to bring his long-running role of “husband/father” to Green Room 42. Brian studied musical theater at the Benjamin. T. Rome School of Music. Past credits include Forever Plaid, A Christmas Carol, and Irish Thunder. More recent credits include Adobe, Google Cloud, and Microsoft. @iamsoclever

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

