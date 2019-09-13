Fundraiser Underground Presents 'The All-A-Day Party'

Fundraiser Underground's creative team announces The All-A-Day Party to be held this coming Tuesday, September 17th at 7:00pm. This true-to-form speakeasy with a holiday twist will feature local NYC artists from burlesque to stand-up comedy and music, all while celebrating the fall and winter holidays we know and love.

The third of a monthly series aimed at creating a platform for New York City creatives to make a positive change, Fundraiser Underground's main goal is to provide networking opportunities for local artists looking to connect, share their work and make a difference. Proceeds will be donated to Artists Striving to End Poverty, an organization that works to end the cycle of poverty among under served communities in the US and around the world by connecting them with visual and performance artists.

"As artists we must share the responsibility of coming together to support our community and important causes through the arts" says Creator Vincenzo Hinckley. Host of this month's event, Nichole Naccash adds, "Being in NYC we are lucky enough to have some of the finest talent at our fingertips- getting them to perform in a costume is the icing on the cake!"

True enough, in honor of the multiple-holiday theme, guests and performers alike are asked to attend in a Halloween costume of their choice, with voting for prizes occurring throughout the evening.

The All-A-Day Party will feature NYC favorites Amber Rollo, Julie Pinero, Shannon Meehan, Katie Froer, and Witch Tulips, as well as a couple surprise guests.

Tickets are $10 at FundraiserUnderground.com or $15 at the door. While we can confirm it will be located in Midtown Manhattan, the exact location of this speakeasy-esque evening will be revealed only after purchase, or by inquiring via Instagram @FundraiserUnderground.

Fundraiser Underground is always looking to add collaborators, sponsors, volunteers and venues to their efforts in bringing together the arts community while simultaneously supporting charities. For more information including future events and how to get involved, please visit www.FundraiserUnderground.com





