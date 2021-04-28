From Broadway To Cabaret JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Is Where The Talent Can Be Seen

The 56th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, May 3 at 8pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by Broadway performers Anjali Bhimani (Bombay Dreams, "Symmetra"), Alyssa May Gold (How I Learned to Drive), concert and musical theater star James Gish, cabaret singer Sue Matsuki, and concert singers/players John Malino & Family.



After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.



Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.



Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.



Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday, May 3 at 8pm ET

View the show HERE.

Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook