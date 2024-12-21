Frog Boyz to Present Katie Boyle At Caveat in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FROG BOYZ Presents will take the stage at Caveat on Saturday, January 18th, at 7:00 PM for an unforgettable evening of stand-up, sketch comedy, and animations.

FROG BOYZ is an award-winning animation studio led by Sean Newman and Jesse VandenBergh. Their acclaimed short film Buildings has screened at prestigious festivals like Garden State Film Festival, Portland Film Festival, and Coney Island Film Festival. They're best known for the viral hit Lion King Deleted Scene, with over 3 million views.

The lineup features a stellar mix of comedians and performers:

Known for her sharp wit and vibrant storytelling, Katie Boyle was named one of Just For Laughs' New Faces of Comedy. Her hilarious takes on Irish culture and life in America make her a fan favorite.

Nat Towsen has appeared on The Tonight Show and is renowned for his blend of intelligent humor and cultural insights. He brings a sharp perspective to his stand-up, delivering laughs with depth.

Sketch Team 6 This dynamic troupe includes:

Dan Conroy (Peoples Improv Theater)

Tenaya Griffin (Peoples Improv Theater)

Sierra Joy (Best Actress Nominee, New York Theater Festival)

Lori Kovacevich (Thirst)

Sean Newman (The Chris Gethard Show)

Jacob Schaffer (Good Chills)

With a diverse and talented ensemble, Sketch Team 6 delivers inventive and laugh-out-loud performances, combining sharp writing with dynamic character work.

Hosting the evening is the charismatic Mario Benitez, known for his work on Saturday Gigantic Podcast. Mario is a fixture in the NY comedy scene with his quick wit and engaging style that promise to keep the audience entertained throughout the night.

Performance Details Date & Time:

Saturday, January 18, 2024

Doors open at 6:30 PM, show starts at 7:00 PM.

