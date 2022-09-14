Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Florencia Cuenca to Present BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH at Joe's Pub in October

Her project will also feature Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce and new arrangements by Jamie Lozano.

Sep. 14, 2022  
Mexican singer and actress Florencia Cuenca will bring her acclaimed project "Broadway en Spanglish" to Joe's Pub. Florencia takes her musical upbringing and gives her favorite theater numbers a new life. Her project will also feature Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce and new arrangements by Jamie Lozano. Together they take musical theater's most iconic tunes and create fresh interpretations.

"As a brown Mexican immigrant with an accent, I am working to create opportunities for people like me to be on stage. As I work towards that dream, I am experimenting with how my mixed musical upbringing could reimagine my favorite musical theatre songs, playing with not only the 'mezcla' of musical traditions but how an immigrant woman learning a second language sounds when she speaks," says Florencia Cuenca.

Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano's

Broadway en Spanglish

October 3 at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm)

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196808®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2022%2Ff%2Fflorencia-cuenca--jaime-lozano%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Joe's Pub is located at 425 Lafayette Street

Florencia Cuenca

is a brown Mexican immigrant singer, actress, and songwriter based in New York City. She made her first album "Aquí - Los Nuevos Standards" produced by husband Jaime Lozano which BwayTunes.com calls "One of the most unique cover albums of recent memory," and subsequently toured all around Mexico, Latin America and New York City, performing in some of the most prestigious jazz venues and festivals and being awarded with the Hot House Jazz Award 2016 for Best New Jazz Artist. She has performed Off-Broadway in numerous shows, including Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 Best of Fest) and A Never-Ending Line (album released by GRAMMY award winner label Broadway Records). She has performer in iconic venues such as Lincoln Center, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, among others.

Jaime Lozano

is an accomplished musician, vocal coach, composer, arranger, orchestrator, musical producer, and musical theater director from Monterrey, Mexico who has been considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway. Jaime was one of the five artists selected for the 2020 Joe's Pub Working Group. Jaime is currently working on his new album Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2, part of his project "Jaime Lozano and The Familia". The Familia is a group of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers put together by Lozano to sing about their immigrant experience, songs and stories about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing their native land.

Watch her fresh take on the song 'Burn' HERE!


