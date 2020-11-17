Final REVUE OF REVUES Presents Hilarious New Sketch Comedies

Coming to a computer, smartphone, television, or tablet near you, it is the third and final edition of The Revue of Revues. Performed entirely in the digital realm, The Revue of Revues presents performers from around the country collaborating on musical numbers and sketch comedy routines from some of the greatest musical theatre minds from the past to today's newest writers.

Produced and edited by musical director John Bronston (National Tours of Hair, Ain't Misbehaving, and Smokey Joe's Café and Administrator of Creating In Color), The Revue of Revues (Volume Three) will broadcast on Friday November 20th at 8:00 PM EST on Facebook Live and YouTube.

This week we welcome Yvette Clark, Nicole Corris, Shira Cortez, Ashley Dawson-Bottorff, Ned Donovan, Melissa Driscol, David Foley Jr, Paula Galloway, Heidi Gardner, Maria Gentile, Dom Giovanni, Ian J. Hayes, Michelle Maccarone, Rori Nogee, David Pohler, Leo Rodriguez, and Judy Wong to our cast and Richard Herron, Joshua Robinson, and Phil Sloves to our writing team. This cast as well as the casts of Volumes One and Two represent the finest performers in this country at all stages of their careers from recording and touring singer-songwriters, college students, nightlife and cabaret entertainers, regional theatre performers, cruise ship entertainers, and Broadway and Off-Broadway performers. You never know who you might see or what they might be doing on The Revue of Revues!

To watch on Facebook, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/john.bronston.9/posts/10224822371491227





