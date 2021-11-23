Feinstein's/54 Below to Present COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATRE

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, Zach Schiffman, and Reid Pope will present Comedians Earnestly Singing Musical Theatre, a one-night-only showcase of comedians' secret musical theatre talents, on January 20th, 2022. Inspired by Schiffman and Pope's lifelong "theatre-kid" identities, the show will feature musical performances from a range of comics, with music direction by Jessie Rosso (Soft Power, Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical).

The show will feature performances from Twitter personality Ellie Schitt (Taylor Talk), Chris Murphy (Vanity Fair, Vulture), Dave Mizzoni (Gayme Show, Comedy Central) Dylan Adler (NY Comedy Festival, Hulu), Taylor Garron (The Onion, Reductress), Sophie Zucker (Apple TV+, Ladies Who Ranch), Annabel and Sabina Meschke (Vulture, Triplet Auditions), Charlie Bardey (Comedy Central Digital, Caroline's on Broadway), and more.

Schiffman says: "This idea started when Reid and I attended the 2019 Jimmy Awards and noticed the balcony of the Minskoff was filled with comedians. We wanted to provide a home for these comedians to feed their musical theatre impulses and we are so excited that 54 Below is going to be that home."

From Pope: "Musical comedy is huge right now. We thought, why not eliminate the comedy and be earnest for once. Could be refreshing!"

Comedians Earnestly Singing Musical Theatre plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 20th, 2021. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.