Feinstein's/54 Below Will Present JANE & TUCKER: STRIPPED For One Performance Only

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Jane Bruce and TUCKER in JANE & TUCKER: STRIPPED for one performance only: Monday April 27 at 9:30PM. The two singer-songwriters -- who first met at the 2019 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project -- team up for this unique evening, representing a culmination of collaboration, snatched between Broadway performances, TV tapings, and recording sessions. This world premiere -- scheduled on JANE's one night off from the hit Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill -- features spectacular original songs and re-interpretations of the duo's favorite tunes.

Jane Bruce and TUCKER in JANE & TUCKER: STRIPPED plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday April 27 at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Jane Bruce AND TUCKER

Prior to making her Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill this fall after being a member of the world premiere company at A.R.T., JANE appeared in The Other Josh Cohen (Off-Broadway), Original Sound (Cherry Lane), and The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River). Her original EP "It's You" is out on all music streaming platforms. An ASCAP Harry Chapin Workshop alumnus, TUCKER has written and performed his songs all over NYC and LA; he has also sung on- and off-camera at "SNL," knocked off syndicated Top 40 pop parodies for iHeart Media, and backed up the legendary Carole King live on "The Today Show." In addition to writing songs for other artists, he is currently hard at work on his own recorded artist project. The Huffington Post says: "What sets TUCKER apart is his material. He writes richly-layered, melodic songs that sound contemporary but also recall an era when the Brill Building invented Top-40 radio." Paul Shaffer says: "He's the complete package.... He'll have the longevity -- and success -- that comes from being an original."





