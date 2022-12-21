Feature: Eight Days Of Jewish Artists In Cabaret And Concert - Day Four

Noah Marlowe is young but he's not a boy. He has been a boy, working as a boy actor in the world of show business for nearly two decades (it can't be two, yet, since Noah is only twenty-one). As a youth actor, Noah put many Broadway credits on his CV, as well as some regional theater and concert performances, so he has had a great deal of experience when it comes to acting and singing and dancing. Now Noah is a man with a mission to do more with his talent and his visibility, to do more with his platform than entertain and tell stories, to do more with his life than just live it. After a handful of singing performances in group shows at clubs like 54 Below and The Green Room 42, Noah Marlowe recently became a producer in the cabaret and concert industry, and he did it because he has an eye on a cause, and it is an important one.

Noah Marlowe's BROADWAY AND BORSCHT: A NIGHT OF TUNES AND REFLECTIONS recently played The Green Room 42, and it played to a pretty well-sold house, not something that every fledgling producer or artist can say about their first nightclub show. For Broadway And Borscht, producer Marlowe gathered together some of the best artists in the business today to raise funds for two different antisemitism organizations. The program showcased the artistry of Jewish creatives working in the theatrical industry, with the works of Jewish theater composers being performed by a cast of Jewish actors working in live entertainment today. The funds raised from the evening were donated to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and StandWithUs. The performance was well-executed and the funds raised were impressive, and, after this first experience producing a club act for causes in which he believes, this star of The Book of Mormon has had a taste of what can be done, of the degree of good that can be done, and he is ready to do more of it. Noah plans to continue this line of work in cabaret and concert, raising voices, raising awareness, and raising money to fight antisemitism.

That's not the work of a boy - it's the work of a man.

Noah Marlowe is on the move, and he's one to watch, whatever the medium in which he is working. The Jewish community and the cabaret community are both lucky to have Noah Marlowe walking their corridors and working their rooms. He will make a difference, he's going to change things, and that is what being an artist is all about.

Our Judaism-themed question with Noah Marlowe:

Ste: Noah, because of the growing antisemitism in the world and in this country, the Jewish members of the entertainment industry have been working toward a greater visibility and representation in the work that they do, in the projects that they choose, in the art that they create, in the organizations that they support. What can the rest of the industry do to assist in that visibility and representation for our Jewish show business family members?

Noah: There are many things that the rest of the industry can do to make fellow Jewish artists feel more heard and seen. Listening is one of, if not the biggest things. I've had folks in the industry minimize things I find antisemitic, minimize the antisemitic actions of others, and argue with me about whether something is or is not actually antisemitic. In an ideal world, people in the industry would take the time to listen to why we are feeling the way that we are. I would also say that DEI training relating to Judaism/antisemitism is vital. Even if a show doesn't have many Jewish members on the team, it'd mean a lot if people knew how they could support their friends who do in fact experience antisemitism. And lastly, I know that neither myself nor the other Jewish members of the Broadway community can force anyone to advocate against antisemitism; however, I would ask everyone in the Broadway community to try and put themselves in our shoes and see how they would like to be treated/protected by their friends if they were in the same boat. Experiencing silence from people in the industry unfortunately makes one question the legitimacy of friendships, as well as question comfortability in the workplace.

Noah's pronouns are He/Him/His

Noah's future projects include:

Continuing to work on Broadway in The Book Of Mormon.

On January 26th at 7:30 Noah will participate in the WE ARE HERE concert at Carnegie Hall. The evening of songs written in the ghettos and concentration camps of Nazi-occupied Europe can be read about and reserved HERE.

