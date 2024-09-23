Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Cheyenne Jackson's Signs of Life, musical comedy about pop culture witches and John Cameron Mitchell.

Monday Sept. 23 to Sunday Sept. 29 @ 8:30 pm

Cheyenne Jackson: SIGNS OF LIFE at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A musical meditation on art, love, fatherhood, and the cosmic twists that have shaped his remarkable path.

In Signs of Life, Cheyenne invites audiences on a deeply personal and uproariously funny exploration of the universe’s subtle cues and will be joined each night by a different legendary guest star. From toe-tapping melodies to saucy showbiz anecdotes, prepare for an unforgettable night filled with whimsy, laughter, and the sheer joy of a perfectly imperfect night of shared experience.

(Read a Q&A with Cheyenne about the show)

Price: Tickets start at $95 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 still available for the 9/24 performance. 54 Below encourages you to pay regular prices if you are someone who can pay more but please make the decision that reflects your capacity. These seats are part of 54’s ticket initiative to make cabaret more accessible to a wider audience.

Tues. September 24 @ 8:30 & 10:30 pm

Phillip Officer: YOU FASCINATE ME SO at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: A celebration of the origins of early American pop music

“You Fascinate Me So” explores the evolution of American popular music, and a creative coterie of songwriters crafting a contemporary style of song in the early 20th Century. No understanding of the American popular song is complete without the knowledge of Mabel Mercer and her influence on lyric interpretation. Mabel's perfect diction and honest interpretation of lyrics attracted many of America's rising singers to learn her style: Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Peggy Lee, and Bobby Short. What they learned from Mabel Mercer transformed American culture. Tin Pan Alley was expanding its trunk of tunesmiths to include Broadway's brightest composing stars: Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein, Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh. The chic supper clubs and smokey saloons were a perfect playground for the intimate art of cabaret, while the current musical jazz age was in full swing.

Price: Tickets for this show start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Tues. September 24 to Sat. September 28 @ 8:45 pm

Maria Friedman at Café Carlyle

Tickets available here.

What: An evening with West End and Broadway star Maria Friedman

A celebrated figure in musical theatre, Maria Friedman will grace Café Carlyle’s stage from September 24-28, 2024, delivering a series of performances in her new show, “Maria Friedman: Legacy,” which promises to captivate audiences with timeless classics and emotionally charged renditions.

Maria Friedman, one of the UK’s most successful leading women in musical theatre, has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades. She is a nine-time Olivier Award nominee and a three-time Olivier Award winner, celebrated for her roles in productions such as “Passion,” “Ragtime,” and her one-woman cabaret, “By Special Arrangement.” Maria is widely regarded as the unrivaled interpreter of the works of Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, and Michel Legrand.

Price: Tickets start at $105 for bar seating. For all performances, there is an additional $95 two-course menu requirement per person. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

Weds. September 25 @ 7 pm

Tim Murray is WITCHES at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A musical comedy tribute to LGBTQIA people and how we discover our magic once we find our coven

Hot off its sold-out and award-winning run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Tim Murray is WITCHES is a mix of stand-up and original comedy songs about Tim's favorite pop culture WITCHES! Murray is like a gay Bo Burnham, but painted green and doing drag!

Price: Tickets are $30 plus fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Weds. September 25 @ 7 pm

DON’T CRY FOR ME MY YESHIVA at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: Joe Fox’s hilarious story of coming out of and back into the closet amid a religious Jewish upbringing

A lifelong search for family, love, acceptance and that elusive rainbow connection

Read an interview with Joe about this show.

Price: There is a $25 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Thurs. September 26 @ 7 pm

Kati Neiheisel: LONDON BY NIGHT at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: A tribute to sultry jazz singer Julie London

Kati Neiheisel returns to Pangea in a new show featuring songs performed by Julie London. London was known for her smooth, smoky and sultry delivery of jazz-inspired tunes, many of which were written by her husband, jazz pianist Bobby Troup, best known for writing the song “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66.” London and Troup are also known for starring together in Emergency!, a television series (1972-1979) produced by London's first husband, Jack Webb, of Dragnet fame.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, London by Night also features songs written by Caroll Coates, Arthur Hamilton, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Willie Nelson, and more. The September 26th show coincides with Julie London's 98th heavenly birthday; The October 18th show coincides with Bobby Troup's 106th heavenly birthday.)

Read a Q&A with Kati about the show.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (cash only). There is a $20 food or beverage minimum

Thurs. Sept. 5 @ 9:30 pm

Justin Elizabeth Sayre: MURDER FOR BREAKFAST at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A “warped and wonderful” high-camp dip into “the darkest of noir”

In a high-camp take on classic noir, Justin Elizabeth Sayre presents a new play, Murder for Breakfast! A stunningly stupid retelling of the classic novels of James M. Cain (Mildred Pierce, The Postman Always Rings Twice, Double Indemnity), Sayre takes a warped and wonderful dip into the darkest of noir and the silliest of farce. With an All-Star Cast, Murder for Breakfast promises to serve! This gripping new play tells the tale of a young woman named Miriam (Sayre) looking to make it in a dog-eat-dog world. But how far will Miriam go to taste the success she so desperately craves? Adultery? Sexual Depravity? Homocide? Come and find out for yourself!

Price: Tickets are $30 plus fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Sat. September 28 @ 9:30 pm

David Mills: STAY LOST at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: A mash-up of storytelling, stand-up and subversive cabaret

STAY LOST looks to the explosive 1990’s New York solo performance scene for inspiration. Echoes of Eric Bogosian, Sandra Bernhart, Whoopi Goldberg and art star Penny Arcade pulse through Mills’ hilariously provocative monologues and surprising song interpretations. (Expect individual takes on the blues, classic American songbook, indie pop, gospel and spooky folk songs.)

In STAY LOST, Mills explores uproarious yet uncomfortable themes of contemporary life – broken dreams, disappearing freedoms, casual violence and the tyranny of empty social media culture. All come in for ruthless skewering by Mills’ signature, coruscating wit. His own flaws – shared by so many of his gay contemporaries – receive the harshest critique of all, a well-deserved, rip-roaring roasting just as Gen X assumes cultural dominance.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (cash only). There is a $20 food or beverage minimum

Sat. September 28 @ 6:30 pm & Sun. Septemer 29 @ 8:30 pm

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin: CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An evening with Hedwig and the Angry Inch writer John Cameron Mitchell and cabaret star Amber Martin

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell (Shortbus, Shrill, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), one of alt-culture’s boldest creators, joins forces with international cabaret star Amber Martin and special guests return by overwhelming audience demand for a third run of this, now legendary, show at Joe’s Pub featuring songs, stories and characters, all chosen by the hand of fate and the ‘cassette roulette.’ Backed by Tony nominated Music Director Justin Craig (Broadway’s Hedwig and Stereophonic) and band, it’s never the same show twice!

Price: Tickets start at $65 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Comments