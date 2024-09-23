Interview: Cheyenne Jackson Is Back at 54 Below a with Personal, Hilarious New Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy- and Grammy-nominated performer Cheyenne Jackson (30 Rock, American Horror Story) is back at 54 Below with his new show, Signs of Life. The show begins its run tonight, September 23, and continues nightly through Sunday September 29, with all shows at 8 pm. Jackson debuted at 54 Below last year with an acclaimed sold-out run, and returning with a bang with his new show, a musical meditation on art, love, fatherhood, and the cosmic twists that have shaped his remarkable path.

Jackson is a tremendous singer, and supremely charming. I’ve been lucky enough to see him in several Encores shows, going back to Finian’s Rainbow and Damn Yankees, which he did with 30 Rock co-star Jane Krakowski (who will be his special guest on the September 28th show). The man is magnetic on stage – truly something you don’t want to miss. In Signs of Life, Cheyenne invites audiences on a deeply personal and uproariously funny exploration of the universe’s subtle cues. At every show, he will be joined by a different legendary guest star, including Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Once Upon a Mattress) and Abby Mueller (SIX, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). (See the full list, and get your tickets on 54 Below’s website.)

From toe-tapping melodies to saucy showbiz anecdotes, prepare for an unforgettable night filled with whimsy, laughter, and the sheer joy of a perfectly imperfect night of shared experience.

Below, read a conversation with Jackson about Signs of Life.

Where did the idea for this show come from?

When 54 below asked me to do a residency last year, it was my first time there and I wanted to create more of a long-form narrative cabaret, rather than what I’ve usually done. SIGNS OF LIFE came from my father. He always taught me to look for the signs in life, usually nature, that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing, and where we are supposed to do. For THIS year… I’m picking up where I left off and expanding on that theme again, but incorporating seminal moments in my life. I’m going to be turning 50 next year and it’s become a time of intense creativity, drive, and also, peace. Everything means more, and also, everything means, less, if you know what I mean.

What are you most looking forward to about the show?

Oh, definitely the audiences. I have the most wonderful friends and fans who are faithful and wonderful and give me so much love. NYC was the city where I became a man, so it will always be so profoundly special. and I dig 54 Below so much. So intimate. Great staff. Just all love.

Is there anything specific about the show that you can tease?

I’m singing songs with friends that I’ve ALWAYS wanted to. Singing from WAITRESS, singing Ed SHeeran, singing with my pal Jane Krakowski. Every show is going to be different and every night a surprise.

What have you been filling your time with lately, aside from preparing for this show?

Writing. 2024 is the year I came out as a writer. I’ve always dreamed of being a professional writer, but until recently only did it for fun and for myself. But I took the leap and enrolled into classes, and workshops and seminars, and have some great writing mentors. I got signed to a great lit agent and I’ve sold my first television pitch. It’s very exciting and I want to become great at it. I believe I will.

Tickets to Signs of Life are available on 54 Below’s website.

Follow Cheyenne Jackson on Instagram @mrcheyennejackson

