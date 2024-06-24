Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – June 24 to June 30, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week, including an If/Then reunion, plenty of shows celebrating Pride, and a new singer-songwriter lab by Goldie Dver.

Tonight, Monday June 24 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

IF/THEN: CELEBRATING THE SONGS WITH MEMBERS OF THE ORIGINAL BROADWAY COMPANY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A reunion featuring some of the original cast members of If/Then

Let your “Map of New York” lead you to 54 Below for a celebration of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s 2014 Broadway musical If/Then. Join original Broadway cast members including Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton) and Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as they share memories from the production, as well as sing from the beautiful Tony Award-nominated score once again for New York audiences.

Price: Tickets for the 7 pm show start at $106 (including fees). Remaining tickets for the 9 pm show start at $78.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently some subsidized seating remaining for $18 (including fees) with no minimum. 54 Below encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Tonight, Monday June 24th @ 7 pm

Goldie Dver’s SNEAK PEAK at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A show with first looks at new works by songwriters

Sneak Peak, Goldie Dver’s new monthly series at Don’t Tell Mama, is a performer and songwriter lab where they’ll be featuring artists with works in development, which haven’t been performed in public yet. Tonight’s show features guest star Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Julie Gold, plus a lineup of other cabaret stars including Meg Flather, Tracey Stark and Karen Mack.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Tuesday June 25th @ 7 pm

Linda Eder at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A night of superb singing by cabaret master Linda Eder

One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold-out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Read a review of this run by Nathan Johnson.

Note: if you can’t make it this week, there are additional performances on July 2 and 7

Price: Remaining tickets start at $150 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tuesday June 25th @ 7 pm

Alexis Michelle: HEROINE WORSHIP at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A new solo cabaret show by RuPaul's Drag Race star Alexis Michelle

Alexis Michelle is back at Joe’s Pub for PRIDE! From the start Alexis idolized the female titans of showbiz from Judy to Carol and of course LIZA! In an evening celebrating women you can expect offerings from the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey to Chita Rivera to Barbra Streisand. Alexis is joined by longtime collaborator Brandon James Gwinn leading the band. This show will have something for everyone. The highest, lowbrow chanteuse Alexis Michelle is everything your cabaret heart could wish!

Alexis’s longtime pals and fellow drag/theatre royalty, Lagoona Bloo and Kiki Ball-Change, will join for a special surprise that cannot be missed!

Price: Tickets are $30. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. There aren’t many tickets left to this one, so snag one while you can!

Wednesday June 26th @ 7 pm

Christine Andreas: PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An eclectic mix of French music (Edith Piaf) and Broadway by superb singer Christine Andreas

Back by popular demand! Christine Andreas returns to 54 Below with her critically acclaimed show: Paris to Broadway. With songs by Piaf, Charles Trenet, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kern, Porter, Berlin, Bacharach and David, Lerner and Loewe, and Silvestri, you will be transported from wherever you are, to the City of Light, Paris… to the Champs Elysees… to a Parisian café… to the streets of Pigalle that gave the world Edith Piaf….then back again, trans-Atlantic to the glittering lights of Manhattan and onto the Broadway stages that Christine and Martin Silvestri know so well! It will be an evening to remember. Featuring Martin Silvestri on piano and accordion.

(Read a review of this show by Sharon Ellman.)

Price: Tickets start at $29 (including fees) plus a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently some subsidized seating remaining for $18 (including fees) with no minimum. 54 Below encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Wednesday, June 26th through June 30th

Justin Vivian Bond: NIGHT SHADE at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A musical celebration for Pride 2024

They only come out at night! For Summer Solstice and Pride 2024, Mx Viv and band will be honoring the darkness on the brightest of days. An evening of night songs, nightshade, and queer lunacy!

Price: Tickets are $25. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Thursday June 27th @ 7 pm and Sunday June 30th @ 4 pm

ANALISA BELL: PASS ME THE POPCORN - SONGS FROM THE MOVIES at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: An evening celebrating movie musicals and other songs from the movies

Analisa grew up in the “bio box” aka projection room of a cinema in suburban Perth, Western Australia. Her father was the Projectionist there, and she and her sister spent their weekends munching on popcorn and watching movies through the small glass windows at the rear of the cinema. In an homage to her aging father, Analisa will sing her heart out to an array of movie theme songs, songs from movie soundtracks, and beloved movie musicals.

Read an interview with Analisa about this show.

Price: There is a $15 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Saturday June 29th @ 5:30 pm

PRIDE DISCO ft. DJ TRIXIE MATTEL, Amanda Lepore, JESS KING & Jojo Siwa at SummerStage in Central Park

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of disco fun celebrating Pride, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trixie Mattel

Drag queen extraordinaire Trixie Mattel will take to the DJ booth for a special disco performance that’s sure to be theatrical and fun– just like her. She’ll be joined by the iconic model, actress, and performer Amanda Lepore, and NYC’s favorite Peloton instructor, DJ, and And Just Like That… guest star Jess King. Former Dance Moms star turned pop singer Jojo Siwa will also perform.

Price: Tickets start at $79.99 (including fees) for general admission / standing room.

Saturday June 29th @ 9:30 pm

Lena Hall: THE SHOW GOES ON at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A new solo cabaret show by Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch)

This new show, co-written and directed by long-time collaborator Stephen Amato, chronicles Hall’s fascinating career highlights through the harrowing, hilarious, and often deadly mishaps that accompanied her experience on productions like HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, KINKY BOOTS, and television’s SNOWPIERCER.

Price: Tickets are $45. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Comments