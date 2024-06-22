Review: Linda Eder is Breathtaking at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There have been a handful of moments in my life where time seems to stand still and reality feels too magical to be real. Linda Eder at 54 Below was one of those moments. She began the evening with a stunning Judy Garland medley. Her singing, so technical and clear, seemed as effortless as breath. Standing on stage with the incomparable musical director Billy Stritch and her small band, she needed nothing but herself to bring the sold-out house to ear-shattering applause, again and again.

The show was woven together with a theme of classic songs by iconic performers, and it did not disappoint. Standout moments included her tender and perfect interpretation of "I Honestly Love You" (Barry/Allen) and "Alfie," (Bacharach/David) where she showcased some unexpected and sultry lows. Her rendition of "Before the Parade Passes By" was glorious, and the key changes were so breathtaking I had to remind myself to breathe. "Wow!" "As If We Never Said Goodbye" (Lloyd Webber/Black/Hampton) was a revelation of heartbreaking perfection that earned rapturous mid-song applause. Norma Desmond is a role Linda Eder is destined to play. Eder dazzled on "Where the Boys Are" (Sedaka/Greenfield), and her take on "Son of a Preacher Man” (Hurley/Wilkins) was a crowd favorite.

"Someone Like You" (Wildhorn/Bricusse/Cuden) was just as beautiful as when I’d heard her sing it at the Plymouth a quarter of a century ago, but somehow now, it held even more hope and devastation. "Vienna" (Wildhorn) was sublime, and her closer, "Man of La Mancha," drove the audience to their feet for applause that lasted long after she left the room.

In her banter, Eder was charming, human, and real. Not only does she have a once-in-a-generation voice, but she is also statuesque and gorgeous. Her cheekbones go on for days, and her eyes turn to sparkling half moons when she smiles. Her duets with Billy Stritch were delightful. On piano and vocals, he and Eder combine to make a powerful pair. Their take on "Songbird" (McVie) was remarkable and tender, and Billy really had a chance to shine vocally on "Steppin’ Out" (Berlin). The band, consisting of David Finck (bass), Eric Halvorson (drums), and Aaron Heick (woodwinds), was extraordinary. Billy Stritch was stunning on the piano, and his musical direction deserves a nod of its own. The show was put together in a way that made it feel so easy…I watched a packed room fall into their palms from the second they took the stage, which is no easy feat.

Linda Eder is a talent so magnificent, she doesn't seem real. Song after song, with a constant sparkle in her eye, Eder drops to the lowest lows and soars to the highest heights with ease. To be in a room with that voice is a privilege. One moment, her rich tones carry you away; the next, they break your heart. Linda Eder is a colossal talent, and there are few who can do what she does. To miss her show at 54 Below would be a huge mistake.

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

