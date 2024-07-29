Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – July 29 to August 4, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week.

Mon. July 29th @ 9:30 pm

Noah Marlowe at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A deeply personal evening of fun, excitement, and lots of riffing by Broadway star Noah Marlowe (The Book of Mormon)

Noah Marlowe, star of Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, also known for Disney’s Mary Poppins and Elf, makes his 54 Below solo debut. Recounting special moments from his exciting career, Noah takes the audience on a tour of the songs and shows that have shaped his artistic journey from a child actor to Broadway leaning man, sharing both comical and inspiring personal anecdotes from his life on and off stage.

Price: Tickets start at $34.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tues. July 30th through Sat. August 3rd @ 7 pm

JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of music and works in progress by songwriter Joe Iconis (Be More Chill)

Joe Iconis & Family are proud to return to their home-away-from-home for a blow-out run that promises to be their biggest shows yet. Featuring a massive cast of Iconis’s beloved Rogue’s Gallery of showtune punks, expect to hear classic tunes from Joe’s musicals, world premieres, and works-in-progress. Part cabaret, part rock concert, this is new musical theater come to blazing life all around you. At an Iconis & Family gig, you simply never know who will pop up on stage… or at your table! Spill a drink, make a friend, and join The Family.

(Read a Q&A with Joe Iconis about the show here.)

Price: Tickets start at $56.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tues. July 31st @ 9:30 pm

THE TAMMY FAYMOUS CONCERT at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: In between songs inspired by great female rockers and pop stars of yesterday and today, drag queen Tammy Faymous mixes and mingles with the audience, flirting with trade while telling stories of her own sordid travels in show business and New York City

New York’s riotous and raucous hairy-chested, live singing drag queen Tammy Faymous (Alexander Kacala) makes her Joe's Pub debut! In a moment when drag is everywhere and seeing mainstream recognition thanks to "RuPaul's Drag Race," Tammy is desperately attempting to break that status quo in a movement to “MDFA: Make Drag Fun Again.” A misfit and rogue outsider, her no-holds-barred approach to drag and take no prisoners attitude when it comes to performing is what makes her a star (in her mind, at least).

Price: Tickets are $32.50 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Note: This show is mostly sold out at the time of this writing, so snag your tickets now before it sells out.

Wed. July 31st @ 7 pm and 9 pm

RACHEL THERRIEN’S LATIN JAZZ PROJECT: MI HOGAR at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

What: an evening of soulful human connection and interpretations of seminal works from Irakere, Buena Vista Social Club, Dizzy Gillespie, John Coltrane, and more

Grammy- and Juno-nominated trumpet player and composer Rachel Therrien stretches her music in new directions. Melodic and dissonant, her expression invites listeners into an imaginative space, and her compelling performances leave audiences captivated long after the set breaks. This one-night event features music from her critically acclaimed album Mi Hogar, her first release with Latin Jazz Project.

Price: Tickets start at $25 for student tickets; $40 for non-students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Weds. July 31st @ 7 pm

100 YEARS OF BOBBY SHORT at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: Acclaimed jazz singer Jane Scheckter celebrates Bobby Short with Jay Leonart, Peter Grant and Tedd Firth

It’s Bobby Short’s centennial year! Acclaimed jazz singer Jane Scheckter is celebrating Short’s music with a fun-filled concert at Pangea.

Price: To make a reservation, call or email Pangea. There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Fri. August 2nd @ 7 pm

Ashley LaLonde: HOMECOMING ENCORE! at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: A benefit concert for Many Hopes!, for children currently experiencing slavery in Ghana, by acclaimed singer Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton).

Ashley LaLonde debuted her hit solo show, HOMECOMING, at The Green Room 42 this past January to a sold-out audience. She’s back for more, but this time with an important cause taking center stage. Ashley’s partnering with Many Hopes (manyhopes.org) and donating 100% of profits to support survivor-driven change. Buy a ticket and help fund the rescue mission of 30 children currently experiencing slavery in Ghana. If you need any more motivation, Ashley’s fresh off the Hamilton tour where she covered all three Schuyler Sisters. She’s performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Sony Hall, 54 Below, and more. You’ve seen her in world premiere musicals and plays, and you’ll catch her in an upcoming highly anticipated Netflix series. Ashley will captivate audiences with songs from across the spectrum of musical theater, pop, and gospel. This night will be sure to pull at your heart strings. Don’t miss this fantastic benefit concert, with musical direction by Nolan Bonvouloir (Dear Evan Hansen) and surprise special guests.

Price: Tickets start at $41.75, plus fees. There is no food or drink minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $21.75 plus fees.

Fri. August 2nd @ 7 pm

THE SONGS OF JULIA RIEW at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An array of new music that bridges genres across pop, indie, folk, electronic, and classical

Award-winning songwriter Julia Riew makes her Joe's Pub debut in THE SONGS OF JULIA RIEW. Amongst other originals, she will premiere songs from the cinematic-pop score of her new musical ENDLESS (premiering 2025 in South Korea), as well as never-before-heard song drafts from DIVE (previously known as SHIMCHEONG: A FOLKTALE), which is currently in development with the American Repertory Theater with Diana Son.

Price: Tickets are $32.50 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Note: This show is mostly sold out, so snag your tickets now before it sells out.

Sat. August 5th & Sun. August 6th @ 1 pm

LUCKY CHENG’S DRAG BRUNCH at the Laurie Beechman

Tickets available here.

What: NYC’s longest running drag brunch

The Laurie Beechman has recently announced that unless something changes (support the GoFundMe here), they will be shuttering soon, so this might be one of your last chances to see LUCKY CHENG’S DRAG BRUNCH, the longest running drag brunch in NYC. Join the Beechman for their new interactive drag queen show created and produced by Eurovision Song Contest performer and Tik Tok & YouTube sensation, Gioconda Productions! Serving themed Drag Queen entertainment with an eclectic New American menu and Bottomless Mimosa with Drag Brunch.

Price: Tickets start at $25. There is a $45 food/beverage minimum for all guests in attendance at the Drag Brunch Show.

