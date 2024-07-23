GoFundMe Campaign Launches to Save The West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The West Bank Cafe announced that it will be closing its doors next month. According to a post on the venue's social media pages, the closure is due to "circumstances beyond our control." Now, a GoFundMe campaign has launched to help save the venue from its demise.

The cafe, which also houses the Laurie Beechman Theatre, an 80-seat dinner theater located in the cafe's basement, was set to close in August, but now there may be hope that it can be saved.

Despite a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2020, including a star-studded Christmas Day Telethon that helped the restaurant stay afloat, the denied government support given to other restaurants has once again put the venue in turmoil, even as business thrived.

The same dedicated team—Tom D’Angora, Michael D'Angora, Tim Guinee, and Joe Iconis—that saved the Cafe during the pandemic are rallying support once more to ensure their survival and future success.

In 2020, when the pandemic threatened to shutter the Cafe and Theatre, the community came together, raising over $350,000 through a GoFundMe campaign and a star-studded Christmas Day streaming telethon. This event featured Broadway and cabaret performers, with appearances by major celebrities such as Sean Penn, Pete Townshend, Jinx Monsoon, Debra Messing, Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Andre De Shields, John Gallagher Jr, Megan Hilty, Kerry Butler, Martha Plimpton, Chip Zien, Betty Buckley, Melissa Rivers, and many more. These efforts helped the West Bank Cafe survive the pandemic and the lean years that followed.

Despite these heroic efforts, and business bouncing back post-pandemic, the lack of financial support from the RRF and SVOG has made it impossible for the Cafe and Theatre to thrive.

To ensure the future of the beloved venue, the team is launching a new GoFundMe to kick off their effort and are in the midst of planning a star-studded gala event to assist with fundraising. As the West Bank Cafe approaches its 50th anniversary, the call to action is clear: the community wants the West Bank Café and the community must come together to save this invaluable cultural institution.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is an irreplaceable part of the New York City performing arts scene, past and present. In addition to hosting legends like Joan Rivers and Pete Townshend, the Beechman functioned as a developmental incubator for artists such as Warren Leight, Lewis Black, Rusty Magee, Karen Finley, and so many more. The original cast of Sunday in the Park With George rehearsed there and Aaron Sorkin's first plays were performed there. Many of our most beloved theater artists have interacted with the room in one way or another.

The West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre have been serving the community for decades, offering a welcoming atmosphere and exceptional experiences. From hosting milestone celebrations to providing a trusted space for artists to showcase their talents, these venues are irreplaceable parts of New York City's cultural landscape.

Click here to learn more and to donate.

About the West Bank Cafe

West Bank Cafe opened in 1978. It was as "far-west" on 42nd Street as one would want to venture, at a time when Hell’s Kitchen lived up to its name. The restaurant’s early clients even included the notorious Irish gang, the Westies.



In 1980, The New York Times awarded West Bank two stars, which increased its visibility and attracted a wider range of diners. In her review, Mimi Sheraton described the restaurant as “a spirited, attractive [place] with…a number of exceptional dishes memorable for both originality and excellence.” The original Continental menu included dishes such as crudités and sole amandine—a window into the culinary times.



In this era, West Bank Cafe's owner, Steve Olsen opened the Laurie Beechman Theatre downstairs from the Cafe, which staged plays and hosted events nightly. A young Lewis Black was named playwright-in-residence; Howard Stern aired his third-annual live birthday broadcast from the theater; and the restaurant’s regulars included Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller and Bruce Willis, among others.



Soon the redevelopment of 42nd Street spread further west, bringing new businesses and residents to the area. Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, the restaurant was a leader in the growing Theater District and Hell’s Kitchen dining scenes. As new theaters opened in the area, the restaurant’s connection to stage and screen remained strong as well. The Laurie Beechman Theatre continued to regularly stage the work of emerging writers, actors, and singers (many of whom later became stars) as well as established acts: The Who even gave four live performances at the restaurant while their musical Tommy was running on Broadway.



After 45 years, the restaurant’s surrounding neighborhood and America’s culinary tastes have changed dramatically. West Bank Cafe has evolved along with the neighborhood and maintained a commitment to serving high-quality food in a unpretentious setting where both theater-goers and theatre stars feel at home.