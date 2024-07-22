Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – July 22 to July 28, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including understudies singing their hearts out, a disability pride month show, and pared-down Sondheim.

Mon. July 22nd @ 7 pm

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from HELL’S KITCHEN; SUFFS; THE WIZ; WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; CATS: “THE JELLICLE BALL”; BACK TO THE FUTURE and THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

The understudy has to be every bit as good as the main actor, but rarely gets to go on. Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, this critically acclaimed series allows alternates to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences on Broadway. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021." Performers.

scheduled for the 175th edition are Ken Wulf Clark (Understudy for the roles of Jacob Jankowski, August, Charlie and Wade in Water for Elephants), Tara Lahan Clinkscales (Understudy for the roles of Bombalurina, Rumpleteazer and Jellylorum in Cats:”The Jellicle Ball”), Taylor Marie Daniel (Understudy for the roles of Cassandra and Roz in The Heart of Rock and Roll), Nick Drake (Understudy for the roles of Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry in Back to the Future), Shelby Griswold (Understudy for the role of Demeter in Cats: ”The Jellicle Ball”), Christine Hessun Hwang (Understudy for the roles of Inez Millholland, Roza Wenclawska and Lucy Burns in Suffs), Cristina Rae (Understudy for the roles of Glinda, Aunt Em/Evilene in The Wiz), Jonalyn Saxer (Understudy for the role of Lorraine Banes in Back to the Future), Avilon Trust Tate (Understudy for the role of Tinman in The Wiz), Nyseli Vega (Understudy for the role of Jersey in Hell’s Kitchen) and Keenan D. Washington (Understudy for the role of Scarecrow in The Wiz).

Price: Tickets start at $31.75, plus fees. There is no food or drink minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $21.75 plus fees.

Tues. July 23rd @ 7 pm

Penny Arcade: THE ART OF BECOMING at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An experimental musical memoir featuring firsthand memories of New York’s late 60s art scene

“From downtown New York’s most articulate artistic survivor comes Penny Arcade’s revealing and often hilarious musical memoir, The Art of Becoming.” This episode, Superstar Interrupted, is “a journey through the glamour and disillusionment of a revolutionary era. From the 1967 Summer of Love in Provincetown, through New York City’s Underground, to the Balearic Islands with poet Robert Graves, Penny’s story travels from a teen runaway on the streets of New York into the heart of the 1960’s artistic zeitgeist. Witness the late 1960's New York art scene of Andy Warhol, Larry Rivers, John Vaccaro, Max's Kansas City, Jackie Curtis, Candy Darling; along with Hollywood's rogue power couple, Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim; plus the stars of the future, Patti Smith, Robert Mapplethorpe and Iggy Pop in all their nascent glory.”

Price: Tickets start at $32.50 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Note: This show is currently more than half sold out at the time of this writing, so snag your tickets now before it sells out.

Weds. July 24th @ 7 pm

FEISTY DISABLED ARTISTS: A DISABILITY PRIDE MONTH CABARET at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An evening showcasing disabled artists

Feisty Disabled Artists is a disabled cabaret which builds on the work of shows like How to Dance in Ohio and Ryan J. Haddad’s Dark Disabled Stories by not only increasing representation of and accessibility for disabled theater artists and audiences, but by embracing the creatively generative potential of disability artistry. In the spirit of disability activist Judy Heumann, this show acts as an opportunity to build a disability community and strengthen the networks that will bring disability justice to the theater industry. The evening, which aims to showcase disabled artists, will prioritize accessibility through offering ASL interpretation, visual description, large print signage, and a wheelchair accessible space. In addition to the in-person gathering, the event will also be live streamed.

Price: Tickets are $20 in advance / $25 at the door. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. Masks are strongly encouraged for this performance.

Weds. July 24th @ 7 pm

L.C. Franke: STILL IN BLOOM ALBUM RELEASE SHOW at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: Easy listening for anxious times, torch songs for a world on fire, orchestral pop for the algorithm age

Brash rocker turned sentimental crooner, Franke makes his NYC headline debut at Pangea with his moody jazz and orchestral pop. Backed by a sextet of strings and piano-led rhythm section, Franke swings between ballads and upbeat bops. Informed by lyrical troubadours like Leonard Cohen, Randy Newman and Rufus Wainwright while touchstoning the sonics of Sinatra’s “Wee Small Hours”, the hazy romanticism of Norah Jones and the modern irony of Father John Misty.

Price: Tickets online are $25. Tickets at the door, if available, are $30 (cash only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Wed. July 24th @ 7 pm and 9 pm

FAY VICTOR’S HERBIE NICHOLS SUNG at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of imaginative, transformative jazz

Experience a one-of-a-kind performance from a leading voice in spontaneity, exploration, and deep-rooted expression. Vocalist, composer, and lyricist Faye Victor presents Life is Funny That Way live at Dizzy’s Club. The April release pays imaginative homage to the late Herbie Nichols, legendary pianist, composer, and improviser. Her project “seeks to combine improvisation inside and outside of the compositions, playing up the pure joy inherent in Nichols’ music.” Don’t miss this vitalizing event that features Michael Attias, Anthony Coleman, Ratzo Harris, and Tom Rainey.

Price: Tickets start at $25 for student tickets; $45 for non-students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Weds. July 24th @ 7 pm

Nelson Aspen and Allyson Briggs: TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: An evening featuring plenty of songs from The Great American Songbook that Tony Bennett infused with his signature style

Nelson Aspen and Allyson Briggs have a new tribute show to the great Tony Bennett who passed away last July 21 at the age of 96. In 2012, after meeting the legendary crooner a few times around Manhattan, Aspen was invited to Bennett's home overlooking Central Park to do a TV segment on his impressive work as a painter. The two spent several hours together, leaving Aspen forever dazzled by not only the star's talents, but insight, humility and hospitality.

Price: Tickets start at $21.75 + $4.82 in fees for side / back seating. There is no food or drink minimum.

Fri. July 26th and Sat. July 27th @ 7 pm

JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN THE SECOND TIME AROUND at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A tribute to lyricist Sammy Cahn, especially his lyrics for Sinatra, Hollywood, and World War II

MAC and Bistro award-winning cabaret singer Jeff Harnar returns with his acclaimed Sammy Cahn show to celebrate the release of his new re-imagined Sammy Cahn album. Featured songs include “All The Way,” “Teach Me Tonight,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” “My Kind of Town (Chicago Is),” “I Fall in Love Too Easily,” “Saturday Night (Is the Loneliest Night of the Week),” and “Time After Time.” Sammy Cahn was a lyricist with more Academy Award nominations than any other songwriter: 26! He won four Oscars, an Emmy, and wrote a string of hits for Frank Sinatra, Doris Day and Dean Martin.

(Read a Q&A with Harnar about the show, and new album, here.)

Price: Tickets start at $56.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The July 27th performance will also be livestreamed.

Sun. July 28th @ 7 pm

SONDHEIM: UNPLUGGED at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of pared-down Sondheim featuring acclaimed Broadway stars

A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

This performance features special guests Eric Michael Gillett (Broadway’s The Frogs), Leah Horowitz (Follies Broadway revival), Ramona Mallory (A Little Night Music Broadway revival), Orville Mendoza (Pacific Overtures Broadway revival) and Lucia Spina (Into the Woods Broadway revival).

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no food & drink minimum (max: two per person). 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

Comments