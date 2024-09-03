Feature: 8 Unique Halloween Events in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Header photo is from last year’s Nightfall. Photo Credit: Maike Shulz

No plans for October 31st yet? Boo! Nothing is scarier than scrambling last-minute for something to do! It’s going to be a very spooky Halloween season, and if you want to do something extra-special to celebrate the season, it behooves you to start planning well in advance. October is competitive in New York, and many of the most special Halloween-themed events sell out quickly, so if you want to do something cool, you should get started on coordinating your friend group for reservations right now.

We’ve put together a few of our favorite recs for Halloween-ish events in NYC below, arranged by date and neighborhood. All of these events have tickets available – for now.

Daily except Tuesdays, now through 10/9: SLEEP NO MORE at The McKittrick Hotel (Chelsea)

Click here for tickets

The immersive, spooky theater experience Sleep No More keeps threatening to close. You can see what they say is a final extension, now through October 9. Whether or not they’re truly about to close, this is a perfect early October activity, and these dates are likely to sell out. At the time of this writing, the final two shows are already sold out.

Whet your appetite for Halloween season with this award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy, through a darkly cinematic lens. The story unfolds through an awe-inspiring blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and countless rooms of densely detailed atmosphere. Guests decide where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone’s journey is unique, and each visit is different.

Time: Timed ticket entry from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Daily except Mondays, now through 10/31: Jimmy Fallon'S TONIGHTMARES at Rockefeller Center

(Midtown)

Click here for tickets

As you venture through each meticulously crafted area, prepare to encounter an array of sinister characters—run from a deranged and diabolical mad scientist, malfunctioning murder robots, a terrifying werewolf, and other nightmarish creatures. Each room is more horrifying than the last, with unnerving surprises lurking around every corner. Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares promises an unforgettable night of fright and thrills. Perfect for groups of friends and family seeking a truly unique adventure in New York—this is the ultimate labyrinth of fear you don’t want to miss.

Note: This event is not recommended for children younger than 13.

Time: Timed ticket entry from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

10/17-18 (rain date 10/19): NIGHTFALL 2024 at The Green-Wood Cemetery

(Sunset Park, Brooklyn)

Click here for tickets

If you haven't been to Nightfall yet, you're missing out. It’s already too late to purchase tickets for Death of Classical’s other October show, The Light After, and Nightfall will definitely sell out as well, so if you’re interested in this one, don’t sleep on reserving your spot now.

Attendees will wander the grounds of the historic Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, near the Sunset Park entrance, and watch the immersive, highly inventive fare that DoC offers. “The whole event is spooky, serene, and very Instagrammable without being in your face about it.” (Read the full review of last year’s Nightfall.)

“As dusk deepens into night, the cemetery unfolds its tales of lives once lived and dreams left unfulfilled. Wander through the darkened paths and feel the gentle brush of ghostly memories against your skin. Listen closely, and you might hear the faint echoes of laughter from a bygone era, or the sorrowful sighs of those who never found peace. Step into a world where the past lingers, where the living and the dead share a silent communion of nostalgia and regret.”

Time: Show is from 7 to 10 pm on both nights.

10/27: PROM NIGHT IN HELL at 54 Below

(Midtown West)

Click here for tickets

Prom Night in Hell is an immersive cabaret that combines the excitement of a high school prom with the dark twists of a thrilling storyline, which is a combination of Carrie, Rocky Horror, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Addams Family. This show features an array of talented performers who will deliver heart-wrenching ballads and explosive anthems, exploring themes of love, revenge, and transformation. The evening promises to be an electrifying Halloween-time blend of drama and music, perfect for fans of intense and immersive theater experiences. Join us for an unforgettable night where the allure of prom meets the chilling undercurrents of a suspenseful tale.

Time: Show is at 9:30 pm.

10/27 & 10/28: Alysha Umphress: SEASON OF THE WITCH at Joe’s Pub

(East Village)

Click here for tickets

Alysha Umphress is back at Joe’s Pub with a new spooky kooky witchy sexy misty crystally musical moment of gypsy whatever. She’s bringing brand new arrangements, a coven of divas with VOCALS, a killer band and much more. Infusing her jazzy theatrical spin on artists from The Rolling Stones to the Police to Annie Lenox to Eartha Kitt just to name a few. And while the show will be deliciously wicked, there will be nothing from Wicked the musical just FYI. You’ll love it. Come.

Time: The Sunday performance is at 8:30 pm. The Monday performance is at 7 pm.

10/29: THE WISE WOMEN: A HALLOWEEN MUSICAL at 54 Below

(Midtown West)

Click here for tickets

A night celebrating Halloween, witches, and a musical concert of The Wise Women – the TRUE story of the author’s 11th great-grandmother, Winifred Holman and her daughter, who were accused, jailed, tried, and acquitted of witchcraft in 1600 Salem, MA… and then went on to successfully sue their accusers for defamation.

Featuring the city’s top talent, this musical concert is produced by Mills Theatrical, LLC and directed by the show’s creative team members Alison Holman and Christopher Iain Blair.

Time: Show is at 9:30 pm.

10/29 - 10/31: The Bowery Boys: GHOST STORIES OF OLD NEW YORK at Joe’s Pub

(East Village)

Click here for tickets

The ghosts of New York City are back! Join Tom Meyers and Greg Young, hosts of the long-running podcast The Bowery Boys, for a ghoulish night of ghost stories based in actual history. What spirits will they conjure this year? Will the ghost of Peter Stuyvesant again join them on stage?

Time: Shows are at 7 and 9:30 pm.

10/30: SEASON OF THE WITCH at 54 Below

(Midtown West)

Click here for tickets

Immerse yourself in an enchanting night of music at 54 Below with Season of the Witch, featuring Mikayla Petrilla (“SNL”) alongside a stellar lineup of Broadway performers. Join 54 Below for a tribute to the iconic “witchy women” of rock and roll, celebrating the spellbinding sounds of legendary artists who have bewitched audiences for decades.

Experience the haunting melodies and powerful anthems of Stevie Nicks, Dusty Springfield, Kate Bush, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Patti Smith, Lorde, Nina Simone, Peggy Lee, Patsy Cline, Bonnie Raitt, Cat Power, Sinéad O’Connor, Björk, and more.

Each performance will transport you to a world of magic and mystery, where the ethereal and the extraordinary collide. With captivating vocals and spellbinding arrangements, 54 Below will conjure an unforgettable evening that pays homage to these formidable women and their timeless contributions to music. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this bewitching celebration at 54 Below.

Time: Show is at 9:30 pm.

