FUNNY GWORL Returns To NYC For One Night Only

The show is on September 21 at 7PM at The Green Room 42.

Sep. 08, 2023

The hilarious, singing, Off-Off-Broadway sensation Kiki Ball-Change presents her GLAM award-winning, one-woman cabaret FUNNY GWORL for one night only!

After two sold out shows in NYC last summer and a wildly successful run in Provincetown, this "funny gworl" is back in NYC where she belongs. Kiki pays homage to her theatrical roots in this riotous romp through her personal life and her love of musical comedy, leaving you cackling and begging for more. With original parody songs, musical theatre classics, and improv, FUNNY GWORL runs September 21 at 7PM at The Green Room 42.

Tickets start at $22.50 and livestream tickets are also available and accessible for up to 24 hours after the show. Purchases can be made at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

About the Artist

KIKI BALL-CHANGE is a boisterous, bawdy broad with all the pizzazz you'd expect from a Broadway show with an off-off-Broadway budget. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Kiki has proven herself to be a natural-born entertainer, boasting over two decades of musical theatre training and more than five years of professional drag experience. Her magnetic stage presence and captivating performances have earned her widespread acclaim from the largest of stages, to the smallest of screens. Known for her quick witted humor and irresistible charm, Kiki's shows keep audiences coming back for more. With a knack for creating and lipsyncing to unique mixes, she seamlessly blends comedy, storytelling, and perfectly matched music, for an unforgettable performance. With her electrifying performances, boundless creativity, and unwavering dedication to her craft, Kiki Ball-Change has firmly established herself as a force in the drag and theatre worlds, leaving a lasting impression on audiences in New York City and beyond.




