FROM PAGE TO STAGE Comes to 54 Below

54 Below will present From Page to Stage on November 27, 2024 at 9:30pm. From Page to Stage is a celebration of NANOWRIMO, which stands for National Novel Writing Month, where authors from all over challenge themselves to finish the first draft of a novel in one month. To commemorate this honor, we’re singing songs from musicals based on books!

This show is co-produced by Mel Rhodes and Gia Keddy. This is Mel’s 54 Below debut! Gia, however, is no stranger to a stage, 54 or beyond. She has performed at 54 Below many times (54 Sings Boygenius, Feminine Rage Parts 1 and 2), along with Stage 74’s Alice by Heart and The Argyle’s Seussical the Musical. Vincent Keddy will be music directing, joined by Jason Singh on guitar.



From Page to Stage: 54 Celebrates National Novel Writing Month plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 27 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



