Exclusive Photo Flash: Jeremy Stolle and Friends Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jeremy Stolle returned to the New York stage on August 18 in JEREMY STOLLE AND FRIENDS, a special, one night only charity benefit for Broadway Hearts.

Stolle was joined by The Unreachable Stars Band, Heather Lundstedt (from The Unreachable Stars), Ali Ewoldt (From Phantom, King and I, Les Miz), students from The Institute for American Musical Theatre, and Elliot Greer (Recording Artist, iTunes, Spotify).

Check out exclusive photos below!

Spanning classical to pop/rock, this concert is packed with show stopping moments and an eclectic musical set of favorites stemming from his many humorous adventures. In addition to live performance, Jeremy has a solid online fanbase as a recording artist, cultivating almost a quarter of a million hits on Spotify for his brilliant rendition of the popular song "This is Gospel." His solo album, In the Moment, has sold in over 30 countries.

The Creative team for JEREMY STOLLE AND FRIENDS includes Stolle House Productions, Kristen Ernst, Wells Entertainment and Drew Geraci.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland





