Erika Henningsen to Perform One-Night-Only Cabaret at So & So’s Piano Bar

Fresh off her performance in JUST IN TIME at Circle in the Square (where she stars opposite Jonathan Groff), Erika Henningsen will take the mic at So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar at Romer Hell’s Kitchen.

Henningsen will present an intimate evening of Broadway favorites, from WICKED and GYPSY to BOOP!, SMASH, and The Last Five Years.

With music direction by Evan Zavada and surprise guest appearances, it's the perfect nightcap for any theater lover. The performance will take place on Wednesday, May 29 at 10PM.

