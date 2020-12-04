Enjoy Broadway, Belting & Burlesque At TIS THE SEASON Concert

Tis the Season, a Night of Belting & Burlesque bringing audiences the Naughty side of Christmas, will stream on Friday, December 18 at 8:00 PM EST live from The Club Room at The Liberty NYC. Geared to adults out there sitting at home missing their annual holiday parties, this is a night of serious vocals from Broadway Veterans and Newcomers paired with some of New York City's best Burlesque Dancers.

Staring Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), Anastacia McCleskey (Caroline, or Change), Antoine L. Smith (MJ The Musical) and Michael Cunio (Chicago Lyric's Jesus Christ Superstar) with special guest, Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

To stream the event for $10, purchase tickets at StageIt.com: https://www.stageit.com/jacqueline_b_arnold_michael_cunio_anastacia_mccleskey_deanne_stewart_antoine_l_smith/tis_the_season/91561

There is also limited seating to attend the event in-person for a dining experience at The Club Room at The Liberty NYC. All Covid-19 precautions will be in place. There are only 10 tables available in order to maintain social distancing and masks will be required.

To purchase table seating, visit EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tis-the-season-table-for-two-tickets-130582627153.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You