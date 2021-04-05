Emily Koch To Livestream 'eMulbOy5'

Starring Buffalo and MusicalFare Theater will team up to present "eMulbOy5: a pre-teen saga of love, fandom and identity", an original "solo-ish" show from visiting Broadway actress Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress). Based on her middle school journal and weaving together songs from your favorite Broadway musicals, the show features guest appearances by Broadway and Tik Tok star Jim Hogan (Phantom of the Opera, T3), noted Buffalo vocalist and choral director Karen Saxon, and the MusicalFare debuts of young artists Hannah Schubring (Starpoint High School) and Maya Andriaccio (Williamsville North High School). Colton Pometta (Ordinary Days - Paris, Fifth Republic) directs, and MusicalFare's Randall Kramer serves music director. The concert will livestream to ticketholders worldwide on April 29 at 7:30pm, and be available on demand for a limited time thereafter.

Starring Buffalo artistic director Drew Fornarola said "we are excited that Emily, Jim and Colton will be traveling to Buffalo to join forces with some of our great area artists. They follow Zachary Noah Piser, Adam Rothenberg, and Lindsey Brett Carothers as world class artists who have made the journey north during this crazy "virtual" season to continue to strengthen the bridge between Buffalo and Broadway, even during a global pandemic."

Tickets for the show are available to audiences worldwide at https://musicalfare.com/live-streams or www.starringbuffalo.org . A link to the livestream will be emailed to ticketholders at 6pm the day of the performance, and the recording will be available for two weeks for on demand viewing.